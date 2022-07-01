Open Menu

Fed up Chabad sues Sackman over unfinished condo

Religious organization tries to recover $3M down payment on UWS

New York /
Jul.July 01, 2022 11:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Sackman Enterprises president Carter Sackman and 15-19 West 96th Street (Sackman Enterprises, Google Maps, iStock)

Sackman Enterprises president Carter Sackman and 15-19 West 96th Street (Sackman Enterprises, Google Maps, iStock)

UPDATED July 1, 2022, 12:40 p.m.: Chabad Lubavitch has been praying for a resolution to its plight on the Upper West Side. Now it is putting its faith in the judicial system.

David Slager’s PEY Realty, an entity created for the religious organization, sued an LLC of developer Sackman Enterprises over a delay in the delivery of a condo unit that PEY agreed to buy five years ago, PincusCo reported. The Chabad arm is demanding its down payment back, plus monetary damages.

According to its complaint, Chabad’s entity signed a contract in 2017 to purchase for nearly $30 million a community facility condo unit at Sackman’s 15-19 West 96th Street development, intending to use the space for religious, education and community activities.

Read more

Chabad Lubavitch of the West Side alleges that Sackman, which is headquartered on West 73rd Street, is not close to finishing the project and hasn’t delivered on its promises. The developer only recently topped out the building, meaning the uppermost beam was put in place, the suit claims.

Chabad’s entity, PEY Realty, initially took the issue to a three-day arbitration. The arbitrator ruled that PEY should get its down payment back and $800,000 in damages.

According to the lawsuit, however, Sackman has not handed over a penny. An attorney for Sackman’s LLC on the project, Andrew Karas, told The Real Deal it has a right to appeal the arbitration ruling and is considering doing so.

In 2014, Sackman filed plans for a 22-story building at the site, between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West, according to Department of Buildings records. Sackman had originally planned a 13-story building after buying the site in 2007 for $3.8 million and an adjacent property for $3.5 million.

The revised plan called for a building with 45,000 square feet of residential and 14,000 square feet of commercial space, including 16 floor-through apartments from the seventh floor to the top.

Earlier this year, New York Yimby reported that construction was in progress. A sign on the site stated the project would be completed next spring.

This article has been updated with a response from an attorney for the developer.

[PincusCo] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estatecondo developmentReal Estate Lawsuitsupper west side

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A photo illustration of Times Square (iStock)
    Retail asking rents show signs of recovery
    Retail asking rents show signs of recovery
    SL Green's Harrison Sitomer and 450 Park Avenue (SL Green, Taconic Partners)
    SL Green closes on Park Avenue office tower
    SL Green closes on Park Avenue office tower
    240 Sullivan Street and Sky Management’s Jonathan Ohebshalom (Sky Management, Google Maps, iStock)
    Sky buys Greenwich Village mixed-use building in quiet week for i-sales
    Sky buys Greenwich Village mixed-use building in quiet week for i-sales
    Marble Collegiate Church, HFZ's Ziel Feldman and Vanbarton’s Gary Tischler (Getty, iStock)
    Church seeks to escape hellish partnership with HFZ
    Church seeks to escape hellish partnership with HFZ
    From left: 121 West 26th Street, Watermark’s Brendan Medzigian and Two Kings Principal Christopher Wang (Google Maps, Watermark , LinkedIn)
    Watermark Capital sells Holiday Inn in Chelsea for $80 million
    Watermark Capital sells Holiday Inn in Chelsea for $80 million
    Jim Chanos, president and founder of Chanos & Company LP (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Jim Chanos’ next Big Short: data centers
    Jim Chanos’ next Big Short: data centers
    From left: Lawrence Friedland and Stanley Zabar in front of 2231 Broadway (Getty Images, Friedland Properties, iStock)
    Friedland sues Zabar family in UWS dispute
    Friedland sues Zabar family in UWS dispute
    Allure’s Joel Landau and 9036 7th Avenue in Brooklyn (Allure, Google Maps)
    Abe Leser’s ailing hospital deal revived for $160M
    Abe Leser’s ailing hospital deal revived for $160M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.