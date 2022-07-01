Open Menu

HomeLight lays off a fifth of its workers, weeks after raising $60M

Firm, valued at $1.7B, said cuts were aimed at scaling business in “financially responsible” way

National /
Jul.July 01, 2022 08:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
HomeLight CEO Drew Uher (HomeLight, iStock)

HomeLight CEO Drew Uher (HomeLight, iStock)

The recent string of real estate-industry layoffs continued Wednesday, with staffers at proptech unicorn HomeLight the latest victims.

The San Francisco-based startup, which raised $60 million at a $1.7 billion valuation just two weeks ago, laid off 19 percent of its employees, Inman reported.

In a LinkedIn post, HomeLight said the cuts were aimed at making sure the company had sufficient capital “to operate independently, regardless of the environment or market around us.”

The referral platform, which facilitates contingency-free, cash home deals, has raised about $645 million in equity financing since its founding a decade ago. It said it’s providing severance and job support to affected staffers and invited other employers to contact it for referrals — a small comfort to staffers who earlier this month were celebrating another fundraising round led by Zeev Ventures and an acquisition of online lender Accept.inc.

Instead, the company finds itself in the same situation as many other real estate companies as mortgage rates rise and demand sinks. Companies exposed to the mortgage sector have been hit particularly hard by layoffs in recent weeks.

JPMorgan cut hundreds of staffers from its home-lending business last week. Digital mortgage lender Tomo laid off a third of its staff a month ago, and Better.com has shed thousands of workers since March.

Read more

[Inman] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Home Priceshome saleshomeownershiplayoffsResidential Real EstateTechnology

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eric Gordon
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' Steven James (right) and Brad Loe (BHHS, iStock)
    Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices wants to be a New York contender
    Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices wants to be a New York contender
    Amy Schumer and 19 Cranberry Street in Brooklyn Heights (Zillow, Getty Images)
    No joke: Amy Schumer strikes deal for “Moonstruck” home
    No joke: Amy Schumer strikes deal for “Moonstruck” home
    CoStar's Andy Florance and REBNY’s James Whelan (Getty, iStock)
    REBNY, CoStar launch Citysnap listing portal
    REBNY, CoStar launch Citysnap listing portal
    Stake co-founders Rowland Hobbs and Jimmy Jacobson (LinkedIn, iStock)
    Pay rent, make bank: Stake pioneers cash rewards for renters
    Pay rent, make bank: Stake pioneers cash rewards for renters
    Carlton Hobbs with 60 East 93rd Street (Getty, Google Maps)
    One of NYC’s widest townhouses sells for $53M
    One of NYC’s widest townhouses sells for $53M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.