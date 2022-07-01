Open Menu

Retail asking rents show signs of recovery

City’s average ask nearly hit $58 psf in March: Marcus & Millichap

New York /
Jul.July 01, 2022 10:01 AM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

New York City’s office occupancy this month hit its highest level since the pandemic, and the retail market appears to be on a similar road to recovery.

The average asking rent in March increased 2.9 percent year over year, according to a quarterly retail report from Marcus & Millichap. The average asking rent in the city was $57.96 per square foot. Three of the four outer boroughs had average asking rents that exceeded year-end 2018 levels, with the exception being the Bronx.

The report projects the average asking rent in the city is expected to reach $58.45 per square foot by the end of the year, which would be the best mark since 2019. The biggest gains are expected in office-centric districts, such as Midtown and Lower Manhattan.

Recovery has been slow in the market so far and uneven across submarkets.

Vacancy rates for retail space are also slipping. Leasing has increased since the second quarter of 2021 and the vacancy rate dropped to 3.9 percent in March. Vacancy in Manhattan is down 30 basis points year over year.

Not all submarkets are created equal, though. Midtown South continues to outperform other markets with a 110-basis-point decline in vacancy year over year, while Downtown vacancy jumped 40 basis points, hitting a 9 percent vacancy rate.

Read more

The report projects net absorption will exceed 1 million square feet by the end of the year for the first time since 2019 and the vacancy rate will drop to 3.8 percent.

Construction also appears to be on the way up. Marcus & Millichap expects more than 1.1 million square feet will be completed by the end of the year, despite slowed deliveries in the first quarter. Only 635,000 feet were completed during the year ending in March, down more than 500,000 square feet from the previous 12-month span; labor and supply shortages were blamed.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estatemarcus millichapNYC Retail MarketRetail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 312 West 34th Street, 61 North 9th Street, 639 Classon Avenue, and One Fulton Square (Credit: Google Maps)
    These were the top 10 NYC retail leases in July
    These were the top 10 NYC retail leases in July
    From top, clockwise: Cushman & Wakefield's Joanne Podell, Showfields' Amir Zwickel, Appear Here's Josh Yentob, Brookfield Properties's Mark Kostic (Credit: Getty, LinkedIn)
    When it comes to retail, “real estate in New York is fundamentally broken”
    When it comes to retail, “real estate in New York is fundamentally broken”
    SL Green's Harrison Sitomer and 450 Park Avenue (SL Green, Taconic Partners)
    SL Green closes on Park Avenue office tower
    SL Green closes on Park Avenue office tower
    240 Sullivan Street and Sky Management’s Jonathan Ohebshalom (Sky Management, Google Maps, iStock)
    Sky buys Greenwich Village mixed-use building in quiet week for i-sales
    Sky buys Greenwich Village mixed-use building in quiet week for i-sales
    Marble Collegiate Church, HFZ's Ziel Feldman and Vanbarton’s Gary Tischler (Getty, iStock)
    Church seeks to escape hellish partnership with HFZ
    Church seeks to escape hellish partnership with HFZ
    From left: 121 West 26th Street, Watermark’s Brendan Medzigian and Two Kings Principal Christopher Wang (Google Maps, Watermark , LinkedIn)
    Watermark Capital sells Holiday Inn in Chelsea for $80 million
    Watermark Capital sells Holiday Inn in Chelsea for $80 million
    Jim Chanos, president and founder of Chanos & Company LP (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Jim Chanos’ next Big Short: data centers
    Jim Chanos’ next Big Short: data centers
    From left: Lawrence Friedland and Stanley Zabar in front of 2231 Broadway (Getty Images, Friedland Properties, iStock)
    Friedland sues Zabar family in UWS dispute
    Friedland sues Zabar family in UWS dispute
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.