Happy glamper: Tented Airbnb only miles from Hawaii volcano

Guests charged about $70 a night in Mountain View

Jul.July 03, 2022 03:00 PM
TRD Staff
The glamping tent (Glamping Hub, iStock)

An opportunity to camp under the Hawaiian stars is available on Airbnb for $70 a night. Try not to worry about the volcano a dozen miles away.

The glamping tent in the village of Mountain View is available on both Airbnb and Glamping Hub, CNBC reported . The Airbnb is hosted by 28-year-old Kehau Hall, who has lived in the state almost her entire life.

The tent is in Mountain View’s Glenwood neighborhood, about 12 miles from Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. There are two active volcanoes in the park, creating an air of unpredictability around anyone’s stay.

Hall was inspired to create the rental after seeing a picture of a glamping tent in a magazine. Her tent, created in 2014, includes a kitchen, outdoor shower and king-sized mattress.

Hall said she spent less than $300 creating the tent, plus about $8,000 on the listing’s amenities. She’s turning a decent profit on it, generating $28,000 in revenue a year, and said she spent 10 to 15 hours of work a week on the site.

“I wanted to use the land for good, where other people could come and benefit from it and really immerse themselves in nature,” Hall said of the property, on 90 acres of land that have been passed through her family for generations.

The listing averages three bookings a week and the average stay lasts between two and four nights. Hall endured tough times during the pandemic, receiving no bookings for about six months as visitors faced a 14-day quarantine mandate.

Business picked back up at the beginning of the year. Hall benefited from the expansion of remote work across the country, booking stays that lasted as long as a month.

Hall isn’t done yet with her glamping experiment: She plans to open three more tents across the state in the next two to three years.

[CNBC] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Tags
    AirbnbHawaiiResidential Real Estate

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.