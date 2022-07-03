A converted missile silo is now an apocalypse-ready home.

The underground bunker at 1200 Silo Lane in York, Nebraska once housed intercontinental ballistic missiles and was built to survive a nuclear attack, the New York Post reported. The mostly unfinished home, sitting on more than six acres, is asking $550,000.

Built by the Army Corp of Engineers in 1962, at the beginning of the Cold War, the structure consists of a round, two-story residential structure that connects to the 174-foot deep, reinforced concrete missile silo via a tunnel.

The top level of the residential portion is “completely livable” and has electricity and running water. The space is one large room that has a kitchen and living area and an open bathroom. It has a toilet, bathtub, fireplace, refrigerator, microwave, oven and freezer. Water comes from storage tanks fed by onsite wells.

The lower level of that portion is unfinished and serves as the access point to the further-underground silo.

The silo is 52 feet wide, with walls that are two-and-a-half feet thick at the bottom and up to 9 feet thick up top. The top of the silo features two launch doors that weigh more than 50 tons.

“There has been quite an uptick in interest for this type of property lately due to ever-changing global events, as well as opportunities for unique destination Airbnbs,” Mike and Polly Figueroa, the husband and wife team from BancWise brokerage that has the listing, told the outlet.

Some suggestions the couple has received include building luxury underground condos, secure data storage or use as a movie set.

“It’s not every day that someone can truly experience such a monumental piece of Cold War history, let alone live in it,” the Figueroas said.

[NYP] — Victoria Pruitt