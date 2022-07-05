Open Menu

Aby Rosen puts Church Missions House on market

Oren and Tal Alexander have listing with newly launched Official

New York /
Jul.July 05, 2022 01:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Official's Oren Alexander, Aby Rosen, Official's Tal Alexander, and 281 Park Avenue South (The Alexander Team, Getty Images, LoopNet, iStock)

From left: Official’s Oren Alexander, Aby Rosen, Official’s Tal Alexander, and 281 Park Avenue South (The Alexander Team, Getty Images, LoopNet, iStock)

Aby Rosen has put the Church Missions House back on the market.

The RFR Realty boss is looking to get $135 million for the six-story, 45,000-square-foot office property at 281 Park Avenue South, Curbed reported. The listing price for the landmarked building — which is familiar to Netflix watchers — comes to a staggering $3,000 per square foot.

Real estate insiders may be as surprised about who holds the listing: Oren and Tal Alexander. The brothers recently left Douglas Elliman to launch a brokerage called Official, backed by white-label firm Side.

Read more

The Alexander brothers have brokered some of the top residential deals in history, but rarely jump into the commercial fray. It may be a sign of the brothers’ increasing ambition as they helm their own operation.

Rosen purchased the property at the corner of East 22nd Street in 2014 for $50 million from the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies. The 19th-century property was built as a church and has an extravagant facade, stained-glass flourishes and gabled windows.

RFR struggled to lease the property, asking for $125 per square foot in 2015, according to sources. Fotografiska, a Swedish center for contemporary photography, inked a lease in 2017 for the entire building.

The building is where socialite grifter Anna Sorokin nearly landed a loan ​for a $40 million nightclub space. Sorokin posed as a German heiress with a massive trust fund. She was acquitted of trying to fraudulently obtain a $22 million loan from Fortress Investment Group to open the club, but was convicted on other larceny and fraud charges.

The sensational case was dramatized in the recent Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” which starred Julia Garner as the infamous grifter.

[Curbed] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Aby RosenCommercial Real Estateoren alexanderRFR RealtySideTal Alexander

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (iStock)
    Office index plummeting as recession fears grow
    Office index plummeting as recession fears grow
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Landlords bitten by program intended to feed them
    Landlords bitten by program intended to feed them
    Accurate CEO Jack Klugmann and the Fairfield, CT Metro North train station (Accurate, Robert Mortell/via Wikimedia Commons, iStock)
    NJ developer buys languishing project in Fairfield
    NJ developer buys languishing project in Fairfield
    Kohl's CEO Michell Glass (Kohl's, iStock)
    Kohl’s looking to cash in on $8B real estate portfolio
    Kohl’s looking to cash in on $8B real estate portfolio
    Sackman Enterprises president Carter Sackman and 15-19 West 96th Street (Sackman Enterprises, Google Maps, iStock)
    Fed up Chabad sues Sackman over unfinished condo
    Fed up Chabad sues Sackman over unfinished condo
    A photo illustration of Times Square (iStock)
    Retail asking rents show signs of recovery
    Retail asking rents show signs of recovery
    SL Green's Harrison Sitomer and 450 Park Avenue (SL Green, Taconic Partners)
    SL Green closes on Park Avenue office tower
    SL Green closes on Park Avenue office tower
    240 Sullivan Street and Sky Management’s Jonathan Ohebshalom (Sky Management, Google Maps, iStock)
    Sky buys Greenwich Village mixed-use building in quiet week for i-sales
    Sky buys Greenwich Village mixed-use building in quiet week for i-sales
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.