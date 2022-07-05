Open Menu

Adellco scores $95M refi for Madison Avenue condo conversion

Developer plans to turn historic Carnegie Hill hotel into luxury residences

New York /
Jul.July 05, 2022 03:39 PM
By Pat Ralph
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
1295 Madison Avenue, Lantern Real Estate’s Tal Bar-or, Adellco’s Matthew Adell and G4’s Jason Behfarin (iStock, The Wales, Lantern Real Estate, American Friends of Blérancourt, G4, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

1295 Madison Avenue, Lantern Real Estate’s Tal Bar-or, Adellco’s Matthew Adell and G4’s Jason Behfarin (iStock, The Wales, Lantern Real Estate, American Friends of Blérancourt, G4, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)

Developers behind the conversion of a historic Upper East Side hotel into a luxury condominium got a major boost for their project.

Adellco secured a $95 million refinancing of its construction loan for The Wales at 1295 Madison Avenue in Carnegie Hill, Lantern Real Estate co-founder Tal Bar-or told The Real Deal. The $95 million also refinanced senior and mezzanine loans from Arbor Realty Trust.

Bar-or and partner David Strongwater were the mortgage brokers on the transaction, and G4 Capital Partners was the lender. Adellco president Matthew Adell and G4 co-partner Jason Behfarin signed for the respective parties.

Adellco purchased the century-old Hotel Wales on the corner of East 92nd Street and Madison Avenue for $56 million in 2018, 6sqft reported. The real estate development and management firm later filed plans to convert the 10-floor building into 21 luxury condominium residences and a top-floor penthouse across 53,500 square feet.

Read more

The 87-key landmark hotel permanently shut its doors in 2020, the New York Post reported. Sales for the luxury residences began last December, with prices reportedly ranging from $3.85 million to more than $7.4 million.

Adellco received approval for its conversion project from the Landmarks Preservation Commission last spring. Move-ins are expected to begin early next year, according to Adellco.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estatecondo conversionsMadison AvenueReal Estate Loansrefinancing

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Official's Oren Alexander, Aby Rosen, Official's Tal Alexander, and 281 Park Avenue South (The Alexander Team, Getty Images, LoopNet, iStock)
    Aby Rosen puts Church Missions House on market
    Aby Rosen puts Church Missions House on market
    (iStock)
    Office index plummeting as recession fears grow
    Office index plummeting as recession fears grow
    (iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Landlords bitten by program intended to feed them
    Landlords bitten by program intended to feed them
    Accurate CEO Jack Klugmann and the Fairfield, CT Metro North train station (Accurate, Robert Mortell/via Wikimedia Commons, iStock)
    NJ developer buys languishing project in Fairfield
    NJ developer buys languishing project in Fairfield
    Kohl's CEO Michell Glass (Kohl's, iStock)
    Kohl’s looking to cash in on $8B real estate portfolio
    Kohl’s looking to cash in on $8B real estate portfolio
    Sackman Enterprises president Carter Sackman and 15-19 West 96th Street (Sackman Enterprises, Google Maps, iStock)
    Fed up Chabad sues Sackman over unfinished condo
    Fed up Chabad sues Sackman over unfinished condo
    A photo illustration of Times Square (iStock)
    Retail asking rents show signs of recovery
    Retail asking rents show signs of recovery
    SL Green's Harrison Sitomer and 450 Park Avenue (SL Green, Taconic Partners)
    SL Green closes on Park Avenue office tower
    SL Green closes on Park Avenue office tower
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.