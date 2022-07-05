An Italianate-style townhouse in the West Village traded atop Manhattan’s luxury market last week, despite a $6 million cut to its asking price.

The townhouse at 17 West 9th Street asked nearly $14 million, down from $20 million when it was listed a year ago, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report on residential properties in Manhattan asking $4 million or above.

The five-story, 26-foot-wide home is configured as ground-floor commercial space with six rental units above it.

The townhouse has 12 bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms across almost 9,000 square feet of interior space, according to a Brown Harris Stevens listing. An excavated basement adds an additional 1,500 square feet. It was built in 1854 and an elevator was installed in 2003.

The second priciest home to enter into contract was PH86B at the Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group’s 15 Hudson Yards.

The condo, a sponsor unit asking $13 million, has over 3,000 square feet, including four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. It also features nearly 11-foot ceilings and south and west views of the Hudson River.

The Hudson Yards building has 285 units on 88 floors. It started marketing off of floor plans in October 2016. Amenities include a fitness center, 75-foot pool, a children’s playroom, a ballroom, a catering kitchen and a residents’ lounge.

Overall, the 26 homes that found buyers last week were asking a combined $203 million, with a median of $7.573 million. The units spent an average of 531 days on the market, with an average discount from original to last asking price of 4 percent.

Twenty of the 26 units were condos, three were co-ops and three were townhouses.

The report marked a tick up in activity for Manhattan luxury contracts, coming after 20 deals signed last week and 12 contracts reported in the week prior.