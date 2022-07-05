Open Menu

West Village townhouse with $6M price cut snags priciest contract

17 West 9th Street asked nearly $14M, down from $20M

New York /
Jul.July 05, 2022 12:47 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
17 West 9th Street and 15 Hudson Yards (BHS, Diller Scofidio + Renfro)

17 West 9th Street and 15 Hudson Yards (BHS, Diller Scofidio + Renfro)

An Italianate-style townhouse in the West Village traded atop Manhattan’s luxury market last week, despite a $6 million cut to its asking price.

The townhouse at 17 West 9th Street asked nearly $14 million, down from $20 million when it was listed a year ago, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report on residential properties in Manhattan asking $4 million or above.

The five-story, 26-foot-wide home is configured as ground-floor commercial space with six rental units above it.

The townhouse has 12 bedrooms and nine and a half bathrooms across almost 9,000 square feet of interior space, according to a Brown Harris Stevens listing. An excavated basement adds an additional 1,500 square feet. It was built in 1854 and an elevator was installed in 2003.

The second priciest home to enter into contract was PH86B at the Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group’s 15 Hudson Yards.

The condo, a sponsor unit asking $13 million, has over 3,000 square feet, including four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. It also features nearly 11-foot ceilings and south and west views of the Hudson River.

Read more

The Hudson Yards building has 285 units on 88 floors. It started marketing off of floor plans in October 2016. Amenities include a fitness center, 75-foot pool, a children’s playroom, a ballroom, a catering kitchen and a residents’ lounge.

Overall, the 26 homes that found buyers last week were asking a combined $203 million, with a median of $7.573 million. The units spent an average of 531 days on the market, with an average discount from original to last asking price of 4 percent.

Twenty of the 26 units were condos, three were co-ops and three were townhouses.

The report marked a tick up in activity for Manhattan luxury contracts, coming after 20 deals signed last week and 12 contracts reported in the week prior.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    donna olshanLuxury Real Estateolshan realtyResidential Real EstateTownhouses

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    LG Fairmont CEO Aaron Graf and Compass CEO Robert Reffkin (LG Fairmont, Getty)
    Boutique brokerage LG Fairmont joins Compass
    Boutique brokerage LG Fairmont joins Compass
    The glamping tent (Glamping Hub, iStock)
    Happy glamper: Tented Airbnb only miles from Hawaii volcano
    Happy glamper: Tented Airbnb only miles from Hawaii volcano
    1200 Silo Ln, York, NE 68467 (Redfin, iStock)
    Missile silo converted into apocalypse-ready home asking $550K
    Missile silo converted into apocalypse-ready home asking $550K
    Elvis Presley and his childhood home in Tupelo, MI
    Don’t be cruel: Elvis childhood home back on auction block
    Don’t be cruel: Elvis childhood home back on auction block
    Passage Island (Fay Ranches, iStock)
    Private Alaskan island that expands at low tide to ask $20M
    Private Alaskan island that expands at low tide to ask $20M
    A photo illustration of No. 15 Shouson Hill Road West in Hong Kong (Emperor International Holdings Limited, iStock)
    Hong Kong’s priciest 2022 home fetches $111M
    Hong Kong’s priciest 2022 home fetches $111M
    116 East 65th Street and Ghislaine Maxwell (Zillow, iStock)
    Investor Frederick Rudd sells Ghislaine Maxwell’s former UES townhouse
    Investor Frederick Rudd sells Ghislaine Maxwell’s former UES townhouse
    HomeLight CEO Drew Uher (HomeLight, iStock)
    HomeLight lays off a fifth of its workers, weeks after raising $60M
    HomeLight lays off a fifth of its workers, weeks after raising $60M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.