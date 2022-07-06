A Brooklyn Heights townhouse topped the borough’s luxury market 174 years after it was built.

The priciest of the 30 contracts signed last week was 158 Clinton Street, which asked $6.6 million, according to Compass’ weekly report of homes asking $2 million or more.

The house, built in 1847, was home to Henry Wells, a businessman who founded the precursors to Wells Fargo and American Express. Much of the 4,200-square-foot home’s original detail has been preserved, including an etching of Wells’ name he scratched into a third floor window in 1861.

The four-story, 25.5-foot-wide house has five bedrooms and four full bathrooms. It has 12-foot ceilings, oversized windows, marble mantels, a wood burning fireplace, hand nailed hardwood floors and the grand oval staircase has a circular skylight above it. A separate garden floor unit has two bedrooms and access to an unfinished basement.

The second most expensive home to enter contract last week was 37 Strong Place in Cobble Hill, asking $5.8 million.

The 3,250-square-foot townhouse has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It also has a wood-burning fireplace, maple flooring and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a terrace that gives onto the backyard.

The thirty luxury homes that went into contract last week included 15 townhouses, 14 condos and one co-op. The total was up from 26 reported the week before.

The median asking price was just under $2.9 million and the combined asking prices of the homes was $97.8 million. The average price per square foot was $1,322. Homes spent an average of 107 days on the market and on average did not receive a discount.