Bravo pausing “Million Dollar Listing NY” after 9 seasons

Emmy-nominated show made Fredrik Eklund, Ryan Serhant household names

New York /
Jul.July 06, 2022 03:00 PM
By Harrison Connery
From left: Tyler Whitman, Ryan Serhant, Kirsten Jordan, Frederik Eklund, and Steve Gold from "Million Dollar Listing New York" (Kareem Black/Bravo, iStock)

The drama and deal-filled run of “Million Dollar Listing New York” has come to an end after nine seasons.

Variety first reported the development for the Bravo series, citing unnamed sources. When reached for comment, the network said only that it was “on pause,” but declined to elaborate.

Bravo favors designating shows as “on pause” instead of “canceled,” due to the network’s tendency to re-launch its franchises after years off the air, as noted by Variety.

Cast members were previously notified there are no plans for a new season of the Emmy-nominated show. The series, which followed a handful of Manhattan-based brokers as they navigated the business, was known for launching small-time players into the upper echelons of the industry.

Cast member Tyler Whitman said he never would have reached $250 million in sales last year if not for the exposure he got on the series.

“I was a no-namer, up and coming, working for a small brand that nobody had heard of,” said Whitman, who has worked as a full-time broker with TripleMint since 2016.

Read more

The show had difficulties in recent years working around pandemic restrictions, which Whitman said prevented the series from filming signature scenes, like big parties.

“We couldn’t do what makes the show fun,” he said. “Honestly, it was so hard working around Covid unless we can get back to the fun way to do it, it didn’t make sense for the cast members.”

The decision to cancel the show comes six months after Fredrik Eklund, one of Douglas Elliman’s most successful brokers, said he wouldn’t be returning.

Eklund said at the time the show gave his once small sales team “superpowers” and helped transform it into the nation’s “largest and most prolific team.” Eklund, who was the first cast member to appear on the show and its spinoff Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, said his team last year brought in $4.5 billion in sales.




