A condo that served as a key backdrop in the latest season of HBO’s “Succession” has found a buyer, selling for $19.5 million.

Pavilion A at the Woolworth Tower Residences was featured as Kendall Roy’s war room for a frantic series of meetings in a scheme to take over his father’s media empire. The buyer was undisclosed in public filings recorded Tuesday.

Jeremy Strong as Roy holes up in the home, which was cast as Roy’s ex-wife’s apartment, to field his siblings, lawyers, attorneys, and new girlfriend.

The unit has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half bathrooms across 6,700 square feet, in addition to 2,770 exterior square feet and a duplex terrace.

The unit was originally asking over $23 million.

In March 2021, another unit — Pavilion B — sold for $13.5 million — a 40 percent discount from its $22.6 million original asking price. Healthcare data entrepreneur Rudra Pandey snapped up the sprawling condominium at the steep discount.

The numbers game at the 32-unit project occupying the upper 30 floors of the Woolworth Building goes back to 2019, when developer Alchemy Properties lowered prices by nearly 10 percent.

“We realize that the market has fallen a bit, and we’re realistic,” Ken Horn, Alchemy’s founder and president, told the Wall Street Journal at the time.

The Woolworth Tower Residences are 32 loft-like condominiums that encompass floors 29 to 58 of the landmarked Woolworth Building, originally designed by Cass Gilbert in 1913 as a commission from retail magnate F.W. Woolworth.

The residences feature finishes designed by Thierry Despont, who is known for his work on the restoration of the Statue of Liberty and makeover of the Ritz Paris Hotel and Carlyle Hotel.