Tishman Speyer continues to fill out the space in its Spiral, welcoming acclaimed restaurateurs into the fold at its Hudson Yards tower.

The team behind the Llama Inn in Williamsburg and Llama San in the West Village are leasing a 6,000-square-foot street level space at 66 Hudson Boulevard, the New York Business Journal reported. The restaurant will have both an indoor dining room and outdoor seating.

Terms of the lease were not disclosed. Annual asking rents for office space in the building have reportedly ranged from $110 to $225 per square foot.

Chef Erik Ramirez was recently named a semifinalist for the James Beard Award. Ramirez and Juan Correa opened Llama Inn in 2015 and Llama San in 2019. An opening of the concept in Madrid is on tap for later this year.

Tishman Speyer’s 65-story tower is still under construction, set to overlook the Hudson River and the High Line. The 1,031-foot-tall property, designed by BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, stretches the entire block from West 34th to West 35th streets between Bella Abzug Park and 10th Avenue.

NewYork-Presbyterian in May became the latest high-profile tenant at the development, agreeing to a 20-year lease to open an Och Spine outpatient care facility. The 75,000-square-foot facility will include on-site radiology and spine treatment, procedure rooms, a physical therapy gym and collaborative space, as well as its own lobby.

That same month, HSBC signed a lease for 265,000 square feet, making the building its new U.S. headquarters. The London-based bank is expected to move in for its 20-year lease in January 2024.

Pfizer’s global headquarters will occupy 746,000 square feet across 14 floors. Other major tenants include Turner Construction (75,000 square feet), Debevoise & Plimpton (530,000 sf) and AllianceBernstein (200,000 sf).

[NYBJ] — Holden Walter-Warner