The giant sucking sound in the home loan industry grew louder Wednesday when Sprout Mortgage told employees it’s going out of business.

The company broke the news to its more than 300 staffers during a conference call Wednesday, according to HousingWire. A former employee of the Long Island-based mortgage lender told the publication that Sprout had already slashed its workforce several times.

Sprout’s closure comes a week after Texas-based First Guarantee Mortgage essentially shuttered operations when it laid off most of its staff, according to ex-employees. Many other companies have shed workers as demand for mortgages hits record lows.

Rising interest rates, high home prices and a shortage of listings have sidelined some buyers and slowed sales, which means fewer purchase loans, and the rate hikes have ended a spate of refinancing. As a result, lenders no longer needed — and in many cases could not afford — the large number of people they had hired to handle applications.

Other companies that have been forced to reduce their mortgage workforce include: