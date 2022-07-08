Open Menu

Feds seize pill-pushing doc’s Brooklyn condo

Lazar Feygin forfeited medical license, real estate holdings after 16 felony convictions

New York /
Jul.July 08, 2022 01:54 PM
By Orion Jones
Dr. Lazar Feygin and 64 McCully Avenue (ZocDoc, Streeteasy)

The feds have given an oxycodone-pushing doctor a bitter pill to swallow.

U.S. Marshals have taken possession of a condo in Kensington, Brooklyn, that belonged to disgraced physician Lazar Feygin, property records filed Wednesday show.

The apartment is one of several properties seized from Feygin, 75, who served time in Rikers Island after pleading guilty in 2019 to felony charges related to an alleged oxycodone “pill mill” run from his Brooklyn offices.

While he reportedly flooded New York City’s streets with more than 3.7 million pills starting in 2012 — and billed Medicare and Medicaid more than $16 million for the pleasure — Feygin amassed a property portfolio that stretched from the Upper West Side to Miami.

In addition to prison time, a 2020 settlement with the feds required Feygin to forfeit much of his real estate holdings. Authorities also took ownership of a development parcel in Brownsville and claimed proceeds from apartments that Feygin sold on West 61st Street and East 47th Street, according to the agreement.

Feygin also forfeited retirement accounts worth $775,000 and a condo in Delray Beach, Florida, in exchange for exempting other properties from seizure.

The exempt property included a 9,000-square-foot house on Staten Island, which Feygin sold last year for a $1 million loss, and two properties transferred to his wife: a neighboring unit in the Kensington building and a 1,700-square-foot condo in Miami Beach.

The U.S. Marshals Service routinely flips seized properties for far less than their previous owners paid for them, a recent investigation by The Real Deal showed.

Feygin received a five-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to 16 felony counts and giving up his medical license. He was released on parole in October 2020 following a Covid outbreak at Rikers.

The settlement makes no mention of proceeds from his 2016 sale of a condo in Brighton Beach or the 2018 transfer of a 2,000-square-foot penthouse in the same neighborhood to a trust controlled by a relative.

Besides real estate, the ex-doctor had a passion for high-priced fashion, according to a 2013 video produced by the Times in which Feygin showed off his Hermes belt and Ferragamo shoes.

“You need money to be stylish,” he said. “I have a personal shopper who helps me all the time.”




