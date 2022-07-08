Open Menu

Isaac Chetrit nears $350M loan for Midtown project

Construction financing lined up to replace Sixth Avenue building with tower

New York /
Jul.July 08, 2022 08:00 AM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Isaac Chetrit with 989-993 Sixth Avenue

Isaac Chetrit with 989-993 Sixth Avenue (Google Earth)

Eli and Isaac Chetrit are closing in on a $350 million construction loan to build a 69-story tower in the Garment District.

The Chetrits, along with Ray Yadidi of Sioni Group, are seeking to use the loan to raise their 300-unit residential tower at 989-993 Sixth Avenue, according to a source familiar with the deal. The loan has yet to appear in property records.

The group plans to demolish a 21-story office building at 989 Sixth Avenue to make way for the tower, according to plans filed with the city.

The Chetrits and Yadidi first began amassing properties for the project in 2007. The developers paid $49 million for the office building and $54.3 million for a vacant hotel site at 993 Sixth Avenue. They finished the assemblage in 2016 with the purchase of 235,000 square feet of air rights tied to the nearby Haier Building.

Read more

Plans for the Midtown site have evolved over the years. The Chetrit-led group planned an 80-story tower at the site upon acquiring the air rights. But a year later, the developers were shopping the parcels for over $200 million. Now the plans call for a 370,000-square-foot, 69-story building.

Damir Sehic of C3D Architecture is listed as the architect of record.

Isaac and Eli Chetrit, who lead AB & Sons, are cousins of powerhouse developer Joe Chetrit.

Isaac Chetrit, while not as big of a name as his cousin, has been very active lately in New York City. In late 2020, he and Ray and Jack Yadidi sold a 18-story building at 15 West 47th Street for $110 million. Chetrit is also building a 28-story residential project in Washington Heights. In Downtown Brooklyn, Chetrit partnered with the Jay Group to build a multifamily property at 101 Fleet Place.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ChetritCommercial Real EstateDevelopmentgarment districtMidtown

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    415 Madison Avenue and Rudin Management’s Bill Rudin (SOM, Rudin Management)
    Rudin files for 342K sf office building at 415 Madison Avenue
    Rudin files for 342K sf office building at 415 Madison Avenue
    200 Park Avenue South and Revlon's Ron Ron Perelman (Loopnet, Getty Images, iStock)
    Revlon trying to escape pricey leases at 200 Park Avenue South
    Revlon trying to escape pricey leases at 200 Park Avenue South
    64 South Elroy Drive in Montauk (Google Maps, iStock)
    NYC cinema owner racks up Airbnb fines in Montauk
    NYC cinema owner racks up Airbnb fines in Montauk
    Criterion Group's Shibber Khan and 31-08 Northern Boulevard in Long Island City (Criterion Group
    Criterion sells LIC self-storage for $80M
    Criterion sells LIC self-storage for $80M
    From left: Chefs Juan Correa and Erik Ramirez of Llama Inn (Llama San, The Spiral New York, iStock)
    Acclaimed restaurateurs claim street-level spot at Tishman Speyer’s Spiral
    Acclaimed restaurateurs claim street-level spot at Tishman Speyer’s Spiral
    Amtrust Realty's Jonathan Bennett and 135 South LaSalle Street (LinkedIn, Google Maps, iStock)
    Can AmTrust’s new president make aging office buildings cool?
    Can AmTrust’s new president make aging office buildings cool?
    Lake Montauk in Montauk, Long Island (Wikipedia)
    East Hampton to buy 28 acres around Lake Montauk
    East Hampton to buy 28 acres around Lake Montauk
    Blumenfeld Development Group's Jon Cohen with 5801 Sunrise Highway (Loopnet, Blumenfeld Development Group)
    Blumenfeld to “de-mall” failing Long Island property
    Blumenfeld to “de-mall” failing Long Island property
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.