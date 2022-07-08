Open Menu

Saudi retail magnate relists 432 Park Avenue penthouse

Supertall’s highest unit asked $170M last year in stab at city record

New York /
Jul.July 08, 2022 09:45 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tal and Oren Alexander in front of 432 Park Avenue (Getty Images, Trulia, iStock)

Tal and Oren Alexander in front of 432 Park Avenue (Getty Images, Trulia, iStock)

Saudi retail magnate Fawaz Alhokair is once again trying to sell his pricey penthouse at 432 Park Avenue.

Alhokair last year listed the unit for $170 million, an ask that would have made it one of the most expensive sales in city history if it fetched even close to that price.

However, the highest unit in the supertall is back on the market, with a new brokerage in tow. Tal and Oren Alexander, fresh off launching Official with the backing of white-label firm Side, have the listing at the tower, the New York Post reported. Ryan Serhant previously had the listing.

The apartment’s chance at setting a record is unclear, as the brokers declined to divulge how much their client is seeking for the penthouse this time around.

“The price will be on request,” Tal Alexander told the outlet.

Read more

The founder and chairman of Saudi-based hospitality and entertainment conglomerate Fawaz Alhokair Group paid $87.7 million in 2016 for the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom apartment. Co-developer CIM Group provided him with a $56 million loan for the deal, the most expensive in the tower at the time.

The 8,200-square-foot apartment includes a breakfast bar overlooking Central Park, a fireplace, a library and a grand piano. The building also includes a number of amenities, including a private restaurant, an outdoor terrace, an indoor pool, a gym with a spa, a yoga studio and a screening room.

The building is no stranger to headlines, including those sparked by an explosive lawsuit filed by the condo board against developers CIM and Macklowe Properties. In addition to faulty elevators, the board alleges flooding, noise from building sway and an electrical explosion.

In a response filed in New York Supreme Court in December, CIM called the lawsuit “ill-advised” and dismissed it as a “publicity campaign.” The co-developer said the building was “without a doubt, safe” and called its “amenities, features, fixtures and finishings … the pinnacle of luxury.”

[NYP] — Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    432 park avenueLuxury Real Estateoren alexanderResidential Real EstateTal Alexander

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    1814 North Doheny Drive in Los Angeles
    How LA’s short-term rental stars cater to the rich and famous
    How LA’s short-term rental stars cater to the rich and famous
    Vlad Doronin with 205 East 85th Street, 1059 Third Avenue and 730 Fifth Avenue (Getty, Brown Harris Stevens, Corcoran, Aman)
    Mystery buyer drops $76M on Crown Building condo
    Mystery buyer drops $76M on Crown Building condo
    JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon and Better.com's Vishal Gar (Getty Images, iStock, Scott Rosenthal/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons)
    Bloodbath: Mortgage industry keeps cutting staff
    Bloodbath: Mortgage industry keeps cutting staff
    (iStock)
    Mortgage rates falling back toward 5%
    Mortgage rates falling back toward 5%
    L.A. Metro board members Sheila Kuehl, Hilda Solis and rendering of new transit stops with high-end condos in Pasadena and North Hollywood (SCNG photographers, LA Metro)
    The anti-NY strategy: LA transit buys land to stop gentrification
    The anti-NY strategy: LA transit buys land to stop gentrification
    Paul Simon, Edie Brickell, 82 Brookwood Lane in New Canaan, CT (Getty Images, Houlihan Lawrence)
    Slip slidin’ away: Paul Simon sells New Canaan estate at loss
    Slip slidin’ away: Paul Simon sells New Canaan estate at loss
    Pavilion A at the Woolworth Tower Residences (Travis Mark)
    Woolworth Tower apartment featured in “Succession” sells for $20M
    Woolworth Tower apartment featured in “Succession” sells for $20M
    From left: Tyler Whitman, Ryan Serhant, Kirsten Jordan, Frederik Eklund, and Steve Gold from "Million Dollar Listing New York" (Kareem Black/Bravo, iStock)
    Bravo pulls the plug on “Million Dollar Listing NY”
    Bravo pulls the plug on “Million Dollar Listing NY”
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.