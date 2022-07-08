Open Menu

Seritage Growth Properties looks to sell off all assets

The company’s board recommends a plan to sell properties as it faces down from Berkshire Hathaway

New York /
Jul.July 08, 2022 12:45 PM
By Keith Larsen | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Seritage Growth Properties' former chairman Eddie Lampert and current CEO and president Andrea Olshan (Getty Images, Columbia Business School - Columbia University, LoopNet, Seritage Growth Properties, iStock)

From left: Seritage Growth Properties’ former chairman Eddie Lampert and current CEO and president Andrea Olshan (Getty Images, Columbia Business School – Columbia University, LoopNet, Seritage Growth Properties, iStock)

Sears spinoff Seritage Growth Properties could sell all of its assets and dissolve as its deadline to pay off a loan from Warren Buffett’s firm nears.

The company’s board has recommended a plan to liquidate its properties and return the proceeds to shareholders, according to a proxy filing released on Thursday.

The plan requires a two-thirds vote from shareholders, but it is already about halfway there. Eddie Lampert, the former chairman of Seritage, exchanged his equity in the company for shares and agreed to vote for the plan. Lampert now owns about 29 percent of the company’s outstanding Class A shares, according to the proxy filing.

The company’s stock shot up by more than 70 percent on the news.

Read more

Seritage was spun out of the troubled Sears department store in 2015. In March, the company announced it would seek strategic alternatives, including a possible sale, and that Lampert would step down. The company also transitioned from a real estate investment trust to a C corporation.

As of March, the company had interests in 161 properties and 19 million square feet of leasable area. The company said it no longer has any exposure to Sears or Kmart leases.

Sears recently tapped CBRE to sell a 38-property, multi-state portfolio to pay off a $1.44 billion loan from Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway maturing in June 2023, according to CoStar.

Seritage also announced on Friday that it appointed Adam Metz as chairman of its board of trustees. Metz was appointed to the board in March and was a former managing director at Carlyle Group.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    RetailSeritage

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    200 Park Avenue South and Revlon's Ron Ron Perelman (Loopnet, Getty Images, iStock)
    Revlon trying to escape pricey leases at 200 Park Avenue South
    Revlon trying to escape pricey leases at 200 Park Avenue South
    Ben Ashkenazy goes on the offensive
    Ben Ashkenazy goes on the offensive
    Ben Ashkenazy goes on the offensive
    Aldo Maiorana and 103 Front Street (Aldo's Coffee Company, Google Maps, iStock)
    Sale brewing for legendary North Fork coffee shop
    Sale brewing for legendary North Fork coffee shop
    Kohl's CEO Michell Glass (Kohl's, iStock)
    Kohl’s looking to cash in on $8B real estate portfolio
    Kohl’s looking to cash in on $8B real estate portfolio
    A photo illustration of Times Square (iStock)
    Retail asking rents show signs of recovery
    Retail asking rents show signs of recovery
    Rubenstein Partners' David Rubenstein and Warren Corporate Center (Rubenstein Partners, iStock)
    Tri-state deal roundup: King Kullen loses ground, Modell’s cavities filled
    Tri-state deal roundup: King Kullen loses ground, Modell’s cavities filled
    Jokr CEO Ralf Wenzel (LinkedIn, iStock, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Jokr cuts U.S. operations as rapid delivery party winds down
    Jokr cuts U.S. operations as rapid delivery party winds down
    From left: RIPCO COO Mark Kaplan and BCD CEO Andrew Moger (RIPCO Real Estate, Branded Concept Development, iStock)
    RIPCO makes restaurant play with brokerage merger
    RIPCO makes restaurant play with brokerage merger
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.