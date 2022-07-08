A gem fit for a king just traded hands at the Crown Building.

A mystery buyer linked to an offshore shell company paid $76 million for an apartment at Aman New York, OKO Group’s luxury condo and hotel project at 730 Fifth Avenue, records show.

Working through Albatross Apartment LLC, the buyer purchased what appears to be a full-floor unit, according to the development’s condo declaration.

Public records tie the LLC to Zedra Trust Company, a Swiss money manager. In a separate filing, Albatross grants power of attorney to two Zedra employees under Draze Management, an entity incorporated in the Bahamas.

Aman New York, developed by Vladislav Doronin and Michael Shvo (who left the project in 2017 but retains a small interest), earlier this year sold a full-floor apartment for $55 million. Last month, Belgian sugar heir Eric Wittouck, whose net worth is an estimated $9 billion, picked up a 17th-floor unit for $12.9 million, according to records. A unit with a 42-foot outdoor swimming pool, one floor up from Wittouck’s, listed last year for $34.5 million.

Aman plans other branded residences in Miami Beach and Beverly Hills, among other luxury hotspots. Sales are handled by Aman’s internal team.

Two other high-dollar apartment sales hit public records Wednesday and Thursday, a vestige of the strong luxury market this spring even as more rate-sensitive deals were slowed by rising mortgage rates.

The Leyton, a new Lenox Hill development by Dart Interests and Real Estate Inverlad, notched a big sponsor sale of its own. Former ESPN and NFL Network CEO Steve Bornstein scooped up a full-floor unit at the Manuel Glas–designed tower for $8.1 million. Sales at the building launched last spring and broke $100 million this month, according to Brown Harris Stevens Development Marketing, which handles its listings.

Bornstein, who now runs North American operations for a sports data and tech company owned by Activision Blizzard, won’t have many neighbors. The 30-story building contains just 38 apartments, and Bornstein’s features two private balconies.

In the third sale, Ursula Burns, the former CEO of Xerox and the first Black woman to run a Fortune 500 company, flipped her Upper East Side penthouse at 205 East 85th Street to Jefferies financier Matthew Kim. The five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom apartment set Kim back $7.3 million. Paul Anand of Brown Harris Stevens had the listing; the condominium was developed by the Related Companies.

Burns, who sits on the boards of Uber and ExxonMobil, appears to have decamped to Florida; she lists a Boca Raton condo complex as her new residence.