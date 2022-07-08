Open Menu

Zeckendorfs, Atlas nab $322M from Blackstone for West Side condo tower

Financing will go toward land deal for $1.3B, two-tower project at 570 Washington Street

New York /
Jul.July 08, 2022 05:24 PM
By Greg Dool
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Arthur Zeckendorf (Getty)

Arthur Zeckendorf (Getty)

The Zeckendorf brothers’ next splashy condo project just got a major financing package from Blackstone.

A joint venture comprised of Zeckendorf Development, Atlas Capital and the Baupost Group secured a $322 million loan from the investment giant to acquire a full-block site at 570 Washington Street, just south of the West Village between Clarkson and Houston streets, for a $1.25 billion, two-tower luxury development.

Zeckendorf and Atlas struck a deal to buy the 1.3-acre site off the West Side Highway from Westbrook Partners in February, reportedly beating out heavy hitters including Miki Naftali, Gary Barnett’s Extell Development and Steven Roth’s Vornado Realty Trust.

Baupost Group’s involvement in the project has not been previously reported. A Newmark team led by Dustin Stolly and Jordan Roeschlaub arranged the financing.

Cookfox Architects is finalizing designs for the towers, which will rise 450 feet next to 550 Washington Street, the office building that Google acquired for $2.1 billion last year.

Brothers Arthur and William Zeckendorf, the third generation of a Manhattan real estate dynasty, made a name for themselves in Midtown with condo projects at 15 Central Park West and 520 Park Avenue, which are home to some of the city’s priciest residences.

Atlas Capital, led by Jeffrey Goldberger and Andrew Cohen, spent half a billion dollars last year to buy the Denizen apartment complex in Williamsburg out of bankruptcy from Yoel Goldman’s All Year Management.

Boston-based Baupost has been active in the city as well, most recently selling the American Copper Buildings in Murray Hill, which the firm co-owned with Michael Stern’s JDS Development, for approximately $850 million in December.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Atlas CapitalLuxury Real EstateWest Villagezeckendorf development

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Fawaz Al Hokair; Tal and Oren Alexander; and 432 Park Avenue (International Institute for Iranian Studies, Getty Images, Trulia, iStock)
    Saudi retail magnate relists 432 Park Avenue penthouse
    Saudi retail magnate relists 432 Park Avenue penthouse
    1814 North Doheny Drive in Los Angeles
    How LA’s short-term rental stars cater to rich, famous
    How LA’s short-term rental stars cater to rich, famous
    Pavilion A at the Woolworth Tower Residences (Travis Mark)
    Woolworth Tower apartment featured in “Succession” sells for $20M
    Woolworth Tower apartment featured in “Succession” sells for $20M
    17 West 9th Street and 15 Hudson Yards (BHS, Diller Scofidio + Renfro)
    West Village townhouse with $6M price cut snags priciest contract
    West Village townhouse with $6M price cut snags priciest contract
    Passage Island (Fay Ranches, iStock)
    Private Alaskan island that expands at low tide to ask $20M
    Private Alaskan island that expands at low tide to ask $20M
    A photo illustration of No. 15 Shouson Hill Road West in Hong Kong (Emperor International Holdings Limited, iStock)
    Hong Kong’s priciest 2022 home fetches $111M
    Hong Kong’s priciest 2022 home fetches $111M
    1060 Fifth Avenue (Google Maps, iStock)
    Fifth Ave co-op tops another slow week for Manhattan luxury contracts
    Fifth Ave co-op tops another slow week for Manhattan luxury contracts
    Island Sotheby’s International Realty agent Dan Omer and Hana Ranch in Maui (Sotheby's International Realty)
    Hawaiian ranch next to Oprah hits market for $75M
    Hawaiian ranch next to Oprah hits market for $75M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.