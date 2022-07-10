Open Menu

Mountainside mansion in Aspen asks cool $100M

Property runs parallel to Little Nell ski run

Jul.July 10, 2022 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
730 South Galena Street (Compass, iStock)

A mansion built into the side of Aspen Mountain hit the market for a cool $100 million, a record if it fetches anything near that price.

Detroit manufacturing entrepreneur Joel Tauber bought the home from department-store heir Ted Field in 1996 for $9 million, less than 10 percent of what he’s asking for it now, the Wall Street Journal reported. The 10-bedroom, 11-bathroom home, built in 1979 and renovated in 2015, spans more than 14,000 square feet and sits on 1.4 acres parallel to the Little Nell ski run, about 100 yards from the gondola’s base.

Only a handful of single-family homes are available on the mountain and none “compares in size and acreage to this home,” said Steven Shane, the Compass agent who has the listing.

Aspen’s luxury market boomed during the past two years, partly due to extremely low inventory and strict limits on new construction. The priciest home in the popular mountain resort is one bought last year by former professional hockey player and CEO of GFL Environmental Patrick Dovigi for $72.5 million.

Tauber’s home is accessible via an elevator and a short bridge that connects to the main entrance on the second floor. The two-story foyer resembles an upscale department store or hotel, with a large chandelier, wood-paneled walls and small balconies overlooking it from the floor above. The great room has a stained-glass ceiling and walls of windows and skylights that provide views of the surrounding mountain and downtown Aspen.

It has a slope-side ski room with lockers, 5,000 square feet of deck and patio space, a home gym, a media room and two kitchens.

Read more

[WSJ] — Victoria Pruitt




    Reprints & Permissions
