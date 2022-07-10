Open Menu

The metaverse gets its very own Hollywood studio

Animoca Brands to build Hollywood backlot studio in The Sandbox

National Weekend Edition /
Jul.July 10, 2022 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Planet Hollywood's Robert Earl (Getty, Meta Hollywood, The Sandbox)

Planet Hollywood’s Robert Earl (Getty, Meta Hollywood, The Sandbox)

Hollywood, known for creating vivid virtual worlds, is setting foot in their ultimate iteration: the metaverse.

Gaming company Animoca Brands is building a studio backlot in The Sandbox, a metaverse platform, in a partnership with Planet Hollywood, the firm said in a statement The partnership, dubbed Meta Hollywood, bought a virtual plot in The Sandbox, where one pixel of “land” costs about around 2.2 Ethereum, or $2,700. It didn’t say how many pixels were involved in the deal.

The metaverse has attracted investors who see an opportunity to build a virtual environment that will attract online visitors. Jamestown Properties, the owner of the 25-story landmark One Times Square in New York City, last year built a virtual version of the property in Decentraland, another metaverse platform. Jamestown President Michael Phillips told TRD in January he hoped it would attract people to the real property and that it was an opportunity to make money from content.

Cryptocurrency values have plummeted recently, however, meaning the price of virtual land plots have as well. In November, when Ethereum was at its peak, that same plot in The Sandbox would have been valued at about $10,500.

Animoca and Planet Hollywood are betting on the long-term success of the metaverse. Like at the Warner Bros. Studio or Universal Studios in L.A., visitors to the duo’s new studio complex can tour action sets, attend premieres and visit a museum filled with Planet Hollywood’s real-life memorabilia collection.

Other firms, including Metaverse Group, have dedicated land in metaverse worlds to building entire neighborhoods. Metaverse built a luxury fashion district and hosted a fashion week event in In Decentraland, where more than 70 brands showcased items online.

Decentraland doesn’t have a Hollywood district — yet — but has gambling, shopping and arts neighborhoods.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentHollywoodmetaversestudios

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Buckingham Gardens, Henry Street Apartments and 76 - 80 Hunt Avenue (Kislak Realty)
    Tri-state deal roundup: Affordable housing, multifamily sale, hospital conversion
    Tri-state deal roundup: Affordable housing, multifamily sale, hospital conversion
    Isaac Chetrit with 989-993 Sixth Avenue
    Isaac Chetrit nears $350M loan for Midtown project
    Isaac Chetrit nears $350M loan for Midtown project
    From left: Vorea Group’s Peter Papamichael, Turnbridge Equities’ Andrew Joblon and Chetrit Group’s Joseph Chetrit
    Ranking New York’s most active developers
    Ranking New York’s most active developers
    Accurate CEO Jack Klugmann and the Fairfield, CT Metro North train station (Accurate, Robert Mortell/via Wikimedia Commons, iStock)
    NJ developer buys languishing project in Fairfield
    NJ developer buys languishing project in Fairfield
    From left: Marjorie Velázquez, Vanessa Gibson, and Dan Garodnick with Bruckner Boulevard
    Bronx BP defies Nimbys on controversial Throggs Neck project
    Bronx BP defies Nimbys on controversial Throggs Neck project
    44th U.S. President Barack Obama (Getty Images, iStock/Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal)
    Barack Obama blasts liberal NIMBYs
    Barack Obama blasts liberal NIMBYs
    Extell Development's Gary Barnett and 171-179 East 86th Street (Extell Development, iStock)
    Checkmate for Papaya King: Extell files demo plans on UES
    Checkmate for Papaya King: Extell files demo plans on UES
    Marble Collegiate Church, HFZ's Ziel Feldman and Vanbarton’s Gary Tischler (Getty, iStock)
    Church seeks to escape hellish partnership with HFZ
    Church seeks to escape hellish partnership with HFZ
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.