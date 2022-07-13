Open Menu

CBRE snaps up $245M Chelsea apartments

Investment management arm has been active buying in NYC

New York /
Jul.July 13, 2022 11:00 AM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
160 West 24th street with Greystar’s Bob Faith and CBRE Investment’s Chuck Leitner (Streeteasy, Greystar, CBREIM)

160 West 24th street with Greystar’s Bob Faith and CBRE Investment’s Chuck Leitner (Streeteasy, Greystar, CBREIM)

CBRE’s investment arm bought an apartment building in Chelsea for $245 million.

CBRE Investment Management bought the 18-story building at 160 West 24th Street from Greystar Real Estate Partners, The Real Deal has learned.

The purchase price works out to $1.2 million per unit for the 204-unit, free-market building.

A representative for Greystar declined to comment and a spokesperson for CBRE IM could not be immediately reachedt. Greystar is staying on as the manager of the building, which the Charleston-based fund manager put on the market in the fall with Eastdil Secured.

Read more

Greystar, led by CEO Bob Faith, bought the 1989 building in 2016 for $211.3 million and renovated large parts of the property, including the lobby, a new amenity space and 70 percent of the apartments. CBRE’s investment arm, meanwhile, has been active — particularly in the last-mile logistics space. The company last month signed a deal to buy an Amazon-leased warehouse in Red Hook for $330 million.

The deal marked the $147 billion investment fund’s second major purchase of an Amazon-leased facility in Brooklyn this year. The firm paid $230 million in April for a pair of East New York warehouses operated by the e-commerce giant.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CBREChelseaMultifamily Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    Numbers were down across the board (Credit: iStock)
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    Apollo's Josh Harris and Canvas Investment's Robert Morgenstern (Harris Philanthropies, LinkedIn)
    Apollo co-founder Harris teams up with Morgenstern for multifamily buying spree
    Apollo co-founder Harris teams up with Morgenstern for multifamily buying spree
    Slate Property Group principal Martin Nussbaum and 301 West 22nd Street in Manhattan, NYC (Google Maps, Slate Property Group)
    Slate picks up $70M Chelsea multifamily portfolio
    Slate picks up $70M Chelsea multifamily portfolio
    Age of empires: Rubie Schron’s Cammeby’s makes national push
    Age of empires: Rubie Schron’s Cammeby’s makes national push
    Age of empires: Rubie Schron’s Cammeby’s makes national push
    DIB's Roland Dib with 5714 1st Avenue
    String of multifamily deals rounds out June mid-market investment sales
    String of multifamily deals rounds out June mid-market investment sales
    240 Sullivan Street and Sky Management’s Jonathan Ohebshalom (Sky Management, Google Maps, iStock)
    Sky buys Greenwich Village mixed-use building in quiet week for i-sales
    Sky buys Greenwich Village mixed-use building in quiet week for i-sales
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.