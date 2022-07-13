Open Menu

Cushman & Wakefield squirms out of Trump sanctions

Real estate services firm negotiates deal to avoid $10K daily fine

New York /
Jul.July 13, 2022 05:15 PM
By Cailley LaPara | Research By Jay Young
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Letitia James, C&W's Brett White, and Donald Trump

From left: Letitia James, C&W’s Brett White, and Donald Trump (Getty, iStock)

A Manhattan judge has let Cushman & Wakefield off the hook — for now — after the firm was held in contempt of court last week for failing to provide some documents relating to its years of business with the Trump Organization.

As part of a three-year investigation into the former president’s real estate holdings, the state attorney general’s office has subpoenaed Cushman & Wakefield several times since 2019, requesting massive amounts of information.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating three Trump properties: Seven Springs Estate in Westchester County, Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles and 40 Wall Street in Manhattan. Investigators are looking for evidence that the former president’s company illegally inflated the buildings’ value.

The inquiry places Cushman & Wakefield in the crosshairs. The major commercial real estate services firm served as the Trump Organization’s appraiser for those buildings since at least 2010, court documents show.

Cushman & Wakefield has fulfilled two of the subpoenas, but has not delivered documents requested by the third and fourth, dated Sept. 30 and Feb. 16, respectively.

Read more

Among other requests, investigators asked for all documents and communications relating to Cushman & Wakefield’s work with and about the Trump Organization and its namesake, Donald J. Trump.

Citing the immense volume of records requested, Cushman & Wakefield asked for — and received — numerous extensions. The most recent deadline to turn over the documents was June 29.

“CWI [Cushman & Wakefield, Inc.] did not anticipate the extent of the remaining logistical and technical challenges,” wrote the firm in its motion to extend the deadline on June 29. “It is now clear that these challenges are insurmountable” within the time frame, the firm said.

After the firm missed its deadline, Justice Arthor Engoron handed down a notice of contempt on July 5, along with a $10,000-a-day fine.

But Judge Lizbeth González and Cushman & Wakefield reached an agreement on Friday, giving the firm extensions on various segments of the subpoenas and wiping out the fine.

If Cushman & Wakefield fails to comply with the new terms, the daily fine will be applied retroactively from June 7. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The statute of limitations is approaching, so the attorney general must act quickly to sue the Trump Organization if she finds evidence of fraud.

Depositions with Trump and his family members-slash-business heirs Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are expected to take place in the coming week.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Cushman & WakefieldTrump

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Cushman & Wakefield executive chairman Brett White; Donald Trump (Getty Images, Cushman & Wakefield, iStock)
    Cushman held in contempt in Trump property probe
    Cushman held in contempt in Trump property probe
    From left: Cushman & Wakefield chairman Brett White and Newmark CEO Barry Gosin (Cushman & Wakefield, Newmark, iStock)
    Rumors fly regarding Cushman-Newmark merger: report
    Rumors fly regarding Cushman-Newmark merger: report
    1290 Sixth Avenue and Cushman & Wakefield's Toby Dodd (Google Maps, Cushman & Wakefield, iStock)
    Cushman & Wakefield on the hunt for new NYC office
    Cushman & Wakefield on the hunt for new NYC office
    (photos by Joe Lovinger/The Real Deal)
    Day 2 of ICSC: Retailers button up to network, prep for uncertain future
    Day 2 of ICSC: Retailers button up to network, prep for uncertain future
    Donald Trump, Brett White, and Letitia James with 40 Wall Street (Getty, Cushman & Wakefield, 40 Wall Street, iStock)
    Cushman pushes back on subpoena in Trump property probe
    Cushman pushes back on subpoena in Trump property probe
    Judge Arthur Engoron, Cushman & Wakefield's Brett White, former U.S. president Donald Trump (LinkedIn, Getty Images, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Judge says Cushman failed to properly value Trump properties
    Judge says Cushman failed to properly value Trump properties
    Former president Donald Trump, Cushman & Wakefield's Brett White and Attorney General Letitia James with 40 Wall Street (Getty, Cushman & Wakefield, ChrisRuvolo Public domain via Wikimedia Commons, iStock)
    Cushman must play ball in Trump property probe: judge
    Cushman must play ball in Trump property probe: judge
    Wendy Madden and Trump Palace at 200 East 69th Street (Getty, Americasroof at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)
    Shoe mogul’s ex-wife Wendy Madden sells Trump Palace condo for a loss
    Shoe mogul’s ex-wife Wendy Madden sells Trump Palace condo for a loss
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.