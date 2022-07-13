Open Menu

Registration is now open for TRD’s South Florida Showcase + Forum

Miami’s premier real estate bash returns Nov. 10; register by Sept. 23 for an early-bird rate

Miami /
Jul.July 13, 2022 08:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Registration is now open for TRD’s South Florida Showcase + Forum

Mark your calendar: Registration is now open for the Miami real estate event of the year.

The Real Deal’s annual South Florida Showcase + Forum returns to the Mana Wynwood on Nov. 10 for a full day of panels, networking and celebrating everything South Florida real estate has to offer.

Last year’s jam-packed event drew a standing-room-only crowd of more than 4,000 industry professionals, so secure your spot by Sept. 23 to lock in an early-bird discount. Better yet, subscribe to TRD for an additional 20 percent off your registration.

Whether you’re looking for a land grab, selling a spec mansion or just want to schmooze with a who’s who of the most powerful people in real estate, you won’t want to miss it.

We’re also thrilled to offer complimentary tickets to our beloved corporate subscribers. Just shoot an email over to your company’s account manager, and we’ll take it from there.

The 2021 edition of TRD’s South Florida fete brought together industry vanguards including developers Gil Dezer, Todd Michael Glaser and Jeffrey Soffer along with top dealmakers such as Dora Puig, Dina Goldentayer and Oren Alexander. It even convened political elites including Miami Mayor Francis Squarez, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

Suffice it to say that TRD is well-connected, which is why we’re offering VIP tickets with access to the speakers’ lounge, where you can get up close and personal with the real estate titans appearing on stage. It’s the opportunity of a lifetime to learn from the best, and you won’t regret it. Plus, you’ll get some free merch.

Did we mention subscribers get a special discount? Not a subscriber yet? No problem! Become one today for just $1, et voila! Another 20 percent off!

In an industry where networking is everything, we couldn’t be more thrilled to facilitate an event of this scale each year. Stay tuned for speaker spotlights on this year’s crop of industry experts.

Until then, make sure to catch the early bird discount by Sept. 23 — it’ll be here before you know it, so register today.

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
promo

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Pick up your copy of “The New Kings of New York” today
Pick up your copy of “The New Kings of New York” today
Pick up your copy of “The New Kings of New York” today
Get $25 off an annual TRD subscription (and one month for $1)
Expiring Soon: Get $25 off an annual TRD subscription (and one month for $1)
Expiring Soon: Get $25 off an annual TRD subscription (and one month for $1)
Summer Sizzle: Subscribe to TRD today and get your first month for $1
Summer Sizzle: Get $25 off your annual TRD subscription (and your first month for $1)
Summer Sizzle: Get $25 off your annual TRD subscription (and your first month for $1)
“New Kings of New York” author Adam Piore
Listen: “New Kings of New York” author Adam Piore on Lopate
Listen: “New Kings of New York” author Adam Piore on Lopate
Save the Date: TRD’s South Florida Showcase + Forum returns Nov. 10
Save the Date: TRD’s South Florida Showcase + Forum returns Nov. 10
Save the Date: TRD’s South Florida Showcase + Forum returns Nov. 10
Capitalize on an event-ful summer with TRD Brand Studio
Capitalize on an event-ful summer with TRD Brand Studio
Capitalize on an event-ful summer with TRD Brand Studio
Who needs a “beach read?” We’ve got something better
Who needs a “beach read?” We’ve got something better
Who needs a “beach read?” We’ve got something better
Mayor Eric Adams
Join Mayor Eric Adams at TRD’s NYC Real Estate Showcase + Forum
Join Mayor Eric Adams at TRD’s NYC Real Estate Showcase + Forum
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.