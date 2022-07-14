Open Menu

Lidl takes 35K sf at Madison International’s Elmhurst mall

Grocer to move into Queens Place Mall in 2024

New York /
Jul.July 14, 2022 02:45 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Madison International Realty's Ehud Kupperman, 8801 Queens Boulevard in Elmhurst (Madison International Realty, Jim.henderson/Public domain/via Wikimedia Commons)

Madison International Realty’s Ehud Kupperman, 8801 Queens Boulevard in Elmhurst (Madison International Realty, Jim.henderson/Public domain/via Wikimedia Commons)

Lidl is leaning into its New York expansion once again, this time at the Queens Place Mall in Elmhurst.

The German discount grocer is leasing 35,000 square feet at the shopping center, owner Madison International Realty announced Wednesday. The tenant plans to move into the space during the first quarter of 2024, replacing DSW, whose lease expires next month.

Financial terms and the exact length of the long-term lease were not disclosed.

Lidl will occupy the entire lower level of the shopping center, which spans 440,000 square feet.

A Cushman & Wakefield team including Diana Boutross and Ian Lerner represented Madison International in the lease. Schuckman Realty’s Kenneth Schuckman represented Lidl.

The private equity firm acquired a 49 percent stake in the mall in 2011. Seven years later, it acquired the rest.

Lidl operates more than 170 stores on the United States’ East Coast, including 25 in New York State. The grocery chain already has a Queens location in Astoria, as well as stores in Harlem and Staten Island.

Read more

The chain has been making a particularly strong push on Long Island. Its 22nd location on the peninsula opened last month in Garden City Park. The store replaced Waldbaum’s, which ran a supermarket out of the Jericho Turnpike outpost for four decades before a 2015 bankruptcy.

Madison International’s move at the Queens Place Mall comes as the retail sector tries to recover from the pandemic’s wrath. According to data reported by Green Street in December, malls lost a third of their value over the course of four years. Class-B and Class-C regional malls were reportedly hit the hardest.

Madison International was founded in 2002 by Ron Dickerman. The firm, which has invested more than $17 billion in real estate assets, is known for taking minority positions in prized properties, such as the Seagram Building on Park Avenue.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estateelmhurstmadison international realtyQueensRetailshopping malls

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Pyramid Management Group’s Stephen Congel and Crossgates Mall in Albany (Pyramid Management Group, Google Maps)
    Amazon paying rent, but mall landlord sues anyway
    Amazon paying rent, but mall landlord sues anyway
    Renaissance Properties’ Kenneth Fishel and 62 West 45th Street in Midtown (Getty, Loopnet)
    Investment sales roundup: Midtown office building trades for $1M loss
    Investment sales roundup: Midtown office building trades for $1M loss
    740 West End Avenue and Aya's Amir Shriki (JLL, LinkedIn)
    Aya buys UWS apartment building for $51M
    Aya buys UWS apartment building for $51M
    200 Metro Boulevard in Nutley NJ, Prism Capital Partners' Eugene Diaz and Newmark Group Chairman Howard Lutnick (Prism Capital Partners, Loopnet, Getty Images)
    Cantor Fitzgerald buys big pharma office building for $132M
    Cantor Fitzgerald buys big pharma office building for $132M
    375 Pearl Street, NYC mayor Eric Adams and Sabey Corporation's Dave Sabey (Sabey Corporation, Getty Images, iStock, Jim.henderson/CC BY-SA 4.0/via Wikimedia Commons)
    Mayor has secret office at Sabey’s 375 Pearl Street: report
    Mayor has secret office at Sabey’s 375 Pearl Street: report
    314 Wilson Avenue in Bushwick, Pennrose Holdings' Mark Dambly (Pennrose Holdings, Hope Gardens)
    Pennrose, Acacia land $117M Freddie Mac loan in Bushwick
    Pennrose, Acacia land $117M Freddie Mac loan in Bushwick
    From left: Meadow Partners' Jeff Kaplan and Northwind Group's Ran Eliasaf along with 175 West 95th Street (Meadow Partners, Northwind Group, Douglas Elliman, iStock)
    Glacier and Meadow nab $45M condo inventory loan
    Glacier and Meadow nab $45M condo inventory loan
    L3 Capital co-founder Domenic Lanni and 91 North 6th Street in Williamsburg (L3 Capital, GBuilders Construction, Wikipedia/Gr1st, iStock)
    Hermès leases Williamsburg outpost in Brooklyn debut
    Hermès leases Williamsburg outpost in Brooklyn debut
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.