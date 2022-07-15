Open Menu

Naftali moves to demolish UWS building with holdout tenant

Developer recently filed plans for 16-story project on site, despite ongoing eviction saga

New York /
Jul.July 15, 2022 04:45 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Miki Neftali and 215 West 84th Street (Getty)

Miki Neftali and 215 West 84th Street (Getty)

Miki Naftali is ready to take a wrecking ball to an Upper West Side apartment building that he plans to convert to luxury condos. But the building’s lone holdout tenant says he isn’t going anywhere.

The Naftali Group this week filed demolition plans at 215 West 84th Street, which the developer intends to replace with a 16-story condo building, Crain’s reported.

The filing on its own does not indicate that Naftali has gotten any closer to removing penthouse tenant Ahmet Ozsu, whose eviction is the subject of ongoing litigation, but it could help speed things along if the developer ultimately succeeds in emptying the building.

Ozsu’s attorney, Adam Leitman Bailey, has accused Naftali of illegally pressuring his client to vacate the unit and in May said the City Council was investigating whether to place the building in an anti-harassment program, which would further stall the project.

Naftali has filed two lawsuits against the tenant, one seeking his eviction and another seeking $25 million in damages for delaying the project. The developer’s attorney, Y. David Scharf, has accused Bailey of abusing the legal system and the media “to force a cash payout” for Ozsu.

Ozsu’s counterclaims include the allegation that Naftali is trying to “terrorize” him and punish him for filing an emergency rental assistance application, which can shield a tenant from eviction for up to a year.

In court filings this week, Bailey claimed Naftali has tampered with Ozsu’s gas and hot water supply, cut off electricity in common areas and begun activating excruciatingly loud generators in the early-morning hours “to make [Ozsu’s] life as miserable as possible.”

Ozsu’s month-to-month lease expired last year and he turned down a $30,000 offer to leave the market-rate unit, which he’s occupied since 2006, the New York Times reported in April. Naftali has claimed that Ozsu is seeking a seven-figure payday.

“The recent filing of a demolition permit represents our confidence that this frivolous claim will be resolved in our favor,” Scharf told Crain’s this week.

In May, Naftali filed permits for a 16-story mixed-use building at the site with 45 luxury condo across 155,000 square feet.

Naftali purchased the property a year ago for $70.3 million

Read more

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Developmentnaftali groupupper west side

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Councilmember Selvena Brooks-Powers with Beach 35th Street and Beach 50th Street (Google Maps, Council NYC, Getty)
    City Council approves Edgemere rezoning plan
    City Council approves Edgemere rezoning plan
    Nathan Lane and the unit at 171 West 71st Street (Getty, StreetEasy)
    No murders in this building: Nathan Lane buys UWS co-op
    No murders in this building: Nathan Lane buys UWS co-op
    Quadrum Global CEO Oleg Pavlov and 29 Huron Street in Greenpoint (Quadrum Global, Morris Adjmi Architects, Getty)
    UK developer lands $126M for Greenpoint luxury dev
    UK developer lands $126M for Greenpoint luxury dev
    Gov. Kathy Hochul, Greenland USA's Scott Solish and the Barclays Center (Getty, LinkedIn, Google Maps)
    Pols launch $10M proxy war against Brooklyn megaproject
    Pols launch $10M proxy war against Brooklyn megaproject
    Bushburg COO Jordan Franklin at Empire State Dairy (Photos by Paul Dilakian)
    After two decades on Brooklyn’s frontier, Bushburg prepares to hit the gas
    After two decades on Brooklyn’s frontier, Bushburg prepares to hit the gas
    Tankhouse's Sam Alison-Mayne and Pilot Real Estate Group's Rob Rieger (Facades+, Steer For Student Athletes, iStock)
    Tankhouse grabs 421a-ready Gowanus development site
    Tankhouse grabs 421a-ready Gowanus development site
    740 West End Avenue and Aya's Amir Shriki (JLL, LinkedIn)
    Aya buys UWS apartment building for $51M
    Aya buys UWS apartment building for $51M
    From left: Meadow Partners' Jeff Kaplan and Northwind Group's Ran Eliasaf along with 175 West 95th Street (Meadow Partners, Northwind Group, Douglas Elliman, iStock)
    Glacier and Meadow nab $45M condo inventory loan
    Glacier and Meadow nab $45M condo inventory loan
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.