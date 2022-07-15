Here’s to hoping life doesn’t imitate art.

Actor Nathan Lane, who on Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” portrays a resident of an Upper West Side co-op building that was the site of a suspicious killing, just picked up a real-life co-op at West 71st and Broadway.

Lane and his husband, writer Devlin Elliott, paid $4.1 million for a unit in the Dorilton at 171 West 71st Street, records show, slightly above its $3.95 million ask.

A Beaux-Arts building erected in 1902, the Dorilton is 15 blocks south of the Belnord at 225 West 86th Street, which doubles as the exterior the Arconia, the fictional co-op building in which the “Only Murders” characters live.

Douglas Elliman’s Ann Cutbill Lenane, who had the listing, declined to comment.

Lane’s new seven-room apartment includes a primary suite comprising two combined bedrooms, a separate windowed dressing room, a marble bathroom and nearly floor-to-ceiling windows with Juliet balconies. The “stately” library can be converted into an additional bedroom, according to the listing. The doorman building also has a landscaped rooftop terrace.

Manhattan’s luxury market has slowed from its previously torrent pace in recent weeks, though not beyond seasonal norms, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly reports. Twenty-six contracts were signed for homes asking $4 million or more two weeks ago. Last week, that number fell to 19.

Lane, a three-time Tony Award winner who starred in the Broadway adaptation of Mel Brooks’ “The Producers” as well as its 2005 remake, recently earned a record-seventh Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on “Only Murders,” which stars Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez.