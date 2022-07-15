Open Menu

No murders in this building: Nathan Lane buys UWS co-op

Tony Award winner and prolific guest star picks up $4M unit at the Dorilton on West 71st St.

Jul.July 15, 2022 01:50 PM
By Harrison Connery
Nathan Lane and the unit at 171 West 71st Street (Getty, StreetEasy)

Here’s to hoping life doesn’t imitate art.

Actor Nathan Lane, who on Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” portrays a resident of an Upper West Side co-op building that was the site of a suspicious killing, just picked up a real-life co-op at West 71st and Broadway.

Lane and his husband, writer Devlin Elliott, paid $4.1 million for a unit in the Dorilton at 171 West 71st Street, records show, slightly above its $3.95 million ask.

171 West 71st Street (StreetEasy)

A Beaux-Arts building erected in 1902, the Dorilton is 15 blocks south of the Belnord at 225 West 86th Street, which doubles as the exterior the Arconia, the fictional co-op building in which the “Only Murders” characters live.

Douglas Elliman’s Ann Cutbill Lenane, who had the listing, declined to comment.

171 West 71st Street (StreetEasy)

Lane’s new seven-room apartment includes a primary suite comprising two combined bedrooms, a separate windowed dressing room, a marble bathroom and nearly floor-to-ceiling windows with Juliet balconies. The “stately” library can be converted into an additional bedroom, according to the listing. The doorman building also has a landscaped rooftop terrace.

Read more

Manhattan’s luxury market has slowed from its previously torrent pace in recent weeks, though not beyond seasonal norms, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly reports. Twenty-six contracts were signed for homes asking $4 million or more two weeks ago. Last week, that number fell to 19.

Lane, a three-time Tony Award winner who starred in the Broadway adaptation of Mel Brooks’ “The Producers” as well as its 2005 remake, recently earned a record-seventh Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on “Only Murders,” which stars Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez.




