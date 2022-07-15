Open Menu

Zelig Weiss throws another haymaker in fight for William Vale

Brooklyn developer asks court to stop sale of hip hotel to Avi Philipson

New York /
Jul.July 15, 2022 08:45 AM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The William Vale Hotel in Williamsburg (The William Vale, iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

The William Vale Hotel in Williamsburg (The William Vale, iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

Just months ago, Zelig Weiss was ready to take the helm of the William Vale hotel. All Year Holdings, the firm owned but no longer controlled by Yoel Goldman, his partner in the posh Brooklyn property, appeared set to accept Weiss’ bid for its stake.

Then the winds shifted, and in late May, All Year Holdings reached a deal to sell to health care investor Avi Philipson.

Now Weiss is fighting back. In a new complaint in bankruptcy court, Weiss alleges the deal with the Philipson group is illegal. Weiss says his 2016 agreement with Goldman to develop the 183-key hotel was supposed to ensure they remain partners, but a sale to Philipson would create a partnership with a stranger.

Worse, it would put Philipson or his partners in the captain’s seat on key decisions, according to Weiss’ complaint. He is seeking a court injunction to stop the sale.

Weiss’ argument centers around a transfer of a 50 percent stake of a company co-owned by Weiss and All Year. That company, Wythe Berry Member LLC, controls the William Vale property. Despite the evenly split ownership, All Year claims to be the LLC’s controlling member. If the deal with Philipson goes through, that controlling interest would be transferred as well.

But Weiss claims any transfer would violate the 2016 deal he had with Goldman and would require approval from Weiss along with All Year.

“All Year is attempting to use this transaction structure to bypass the transfer restrictions” in the agreement, Weiss’ lawyers argue.

That’s not his only gripe. Weiss claims he should be in control of the property.

When All Year filed for bankruptcy last year, it allegedly divested its membership interest in another shell company that held a 50 percent stake in Wythe Berry Member. Weiss is asking the court to declare that he is the managing member of Wythe Berry and thus control decision-making.

The suit is the latest in a months-long drama surrounding the William Vale, the hip hotel that Weiss and Goldman, two up-and-coming Hasidic developers, built in 2016.

The spaceship-looking hotel became a status symbol of Williamsburg’s progression from an edgy artist haven to a trustafarian playground. Rooms at the William Vale commanded average rents of around $400 a night.

In 2017, Goldman used the hotel as collateral to raise money on the Israeli bond market to refinance debt. But he ran into trouble with his bondholders and missed payments, while his partnership with Weiss dissolved in a morass of distrust.

“I can’t be your partner like this,” Goldman texted Weiss in 2019, according to an exhibit in a lawsuit, “not to be able to know what’s the balance in the accounts.”

Foreclosures and lawsuits mounted for Goldman’s company and restructuring officers seized control of it in late 2020.

Six months later, All Year sued Weiss, who runs the hotel, alleging he diverted money from the establishment despite accepting $7 million in PPP money.

In October, things got even weirder. Just as All Year appeared to reach a deal with Monarch Alternative Capital and Richard Wagman’s Madison Capital to sell the hotel’s equity and debt for $156 million, Weiss jumped back into the bidding with his own offer.

All Year’s bondholders accepted Monarch and Madison’s bid, but the sale later collapsed.

Weiss, although facing allegations that he diverted money from the hotel, became the only bidder for it. Then came All Year’s surprise deal with Philipson’s group. Now, Weiss is telling the court his bid should carry the day, based on an agreement with Goldman that fell apart.

Neither All Year nor Weiss’s attorneys returned a request for comment.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    All Year HoldingsBrooklynHotelsWilliam ValeWilliamsburgYoel GoldmanZelig Weiss

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Mack Real Estate Group's Richard Mack and JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon with a rendering of 123 Melrose Street (Credit: Getty Images and ODA Architecture)
    Yoel Goldman sews up long-term funds for Rheingold Brewery Project
    Yoel Goldman sews up long-term funds for Rheingold Brewery Project
    Rabsky Group buying Gowanus parcel from Yoel Goldman for $95M: sources
    Rabsky Group buying Gowanus parcel from Yoel Goldman for $95M: sources
    Rabsky Group buying Gowanus parcel from Yoel Goldman for $95M: sources
    Bondholders accuse Yoel Goldman’s All Year Management of breaching securities law in suit
    Bondholders accuse Yoel Goldman’s All Year Management of breaching securities law in suit
    Bondholders accuse Yoel Goldman’s All Year Management of breaching securities law in suit
    Renaissance Properties’ Kenneth Fishel and 62 West 45th Street in Midtown (Getty, Loopnet)
    Investment sales roundup: Midtown office building trades for $1M loss
    Investment sales roundup: Midtown office building trades for $1M loss
    Bushburg COO Jordan Franklin at Empire State Dairy (Photos by Paul Dilakian)
    After two decades on Brooklyn’s frontier, Bushburg prepares to hit the gas
    After two decades on Brooklyn’s frontier, Bushburg prepares to hit the gas
    L3 Capital co-founder Domenic Lanni and 91 North 6th Street in Williamsburg (L3 Capital, GBuilders Construction, Wikipedia/Gr1st, iStock)
    Hermès leases Williamsburg outpost in Brooklyn debut
    Hermès leases Williamsburg outpost in Brooklyn debut
    From left: 144 St James Place and 21 Schermerhorn Street (Compass, Street Easy)
    167-year-old townhouse asking $6.5M tops Brooklyn luxury market
    167-year-old townhouse asking $6.5M tops Brooklyn luxury market
    Webster Bank's John R. Ciulla; 74 Van Buren Street, 1078 Dekalb Avenue and 945 Park Place (LinkedIn, Google Maps, iStock)
    Brooklyn landlord Chaskiel Strulovitch faces another foreclosure battle
    Brooklyn landlord Chaskiel Strulovitch faces another foreclosure battle
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.