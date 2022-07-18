Selling in Westchester seems to be working for Adam Neumann, who is looking to part with a property in the Manhattan suburb for the second time in two years.

Neumann and his wife, Rebekah Paltrow Neumann, are selling their home at 227 Honey Hollow Road in Bedford Hills for $4.5 million, the New York Post reported. They anonymously bought the property for about $2.5 million in 2017.

The 34-acre estate includes a 6,200-square-foot colonial home built in 1987. The home has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as a library, den, study, home office and dining room with a skylighted ceiling. The grounds also include a pool and tennis courts.

Daniel Ginnel of Ginnel Real Estate was the listing broker for the property.

The property isn’t far from Linden Farm in Pound Ridge, which the Neumanns bought in an off-market deal in 2016 for $15 million. That was a major coup for the couple, as the 60-acre estate was asking for $28 million.

Two years ago, the WeWork co-founder and his wife sold their five-bedroom home in Katonah, another Westchester town, for more than $3 million. That home was reportedly purchased by Evan Goldstein, a New York surgeon, and his partner, Andrew Yu; it wasn’t revealed who purchased the Bedford Hills estate.

The couple sold off a number of luxury properties across the country after Neumann’s ouster from WeWork, which came after a failed attempt at an IPO. Neumann largely stayed out of the public eye in the years following his exit, instead focusing on selling luxury homes in the Hamptons, Gramercy Park and California.

Neumann has started to emerge from his hibernation, though. In May, Neumann’s family office and Invictus Real Estate Partners sold a two-property multifamily portfolio in Connecticut for $293.5 million. The partners bought the Norwalk assets fewer than two years earlier for $226 million.

Entities tied to Neumann have reportedly purchased majority stakes in upwards of 4,000 apartments across the country. The holdings, largely centered in the Sun Belt, have been valued at more than $1 billion.

