Open Menu

Fintech firm expands lease at ESRT’s One Grand Central

iCapital adding 59k sf across two floors for 141K sf footprint

New York /
Jul.July 18, 2022 01:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Empire State Realty's Tony Malkin with 60 East 42nd Street

Empire State Realty’s Tony Malkin with 60 East 42nd Street (Loopnet, Empire Trust, Getty)

iCapital Network is upping its footprint with Empire State Realty Trust.

The fintech firm is expanding for the fourth time since 2017 at One Grand Central, adding 59,000 square feet across two floors, the New York Post reported. The lease brings the company’s footprint up to 141,000 square feet.

It wasn’t long ago that the firm doubled its space at the building. Only this past fall, the company reportedly tacked on 35,000 square feet at 60 East 42nd Street. It may not be done either, as iCapital CEO Lawrence Calcano referred to the company’s latest addition as part of “ongoing expansion.”

The asking rent for the space was $80 per square foot. CBRE’s Lauren Crowley Corrinet and Al Golod were among those to represent iCapital, while Newmark’s Erik Harris and Neil Rubin were part of the team representing ESRT, which brought the building’s occupancy up to 93.5 percent.

iCapital relocated to the 1.3 million-square-foot building in 2017, moving from 441 Lexington Avenue. The firm started with slightly more than 15,000 square feet, but has been expanding relentlessly in the last five years.

Other tenants in the building include Haver Analytics and Allianz Real Estate of America.

Read more

iCapital’s expansion comes as the Manhattan office market continues to try charting a way forward from the pandemic, without much success. Leasing volume fell 3.9 percent in the second quarter, according to data from Colliers. The vacancy rate showed a slight improvement, but it was still up year-over-year and close to February’s 17.4 percent record.

While offices are the bread and butter of Tony Malkin’s ESRT, the company has been diversifying its portfolio and pushing into the multifamily market. Malkin said in a February earnings call the company would look to add more multifamily and retail to its footprint.

That shift was signaled with the $307 million fall purchase of two Manhattan apartment buildings, sporting a combined 625 units.

Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateEmpire State Realty Trustmidtown manhattanOffice Leasing

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Bowline Hospitality's Jeffrey Bloom 1 Ocean Walk (Bowline Hospitality Group, LoopNet)
    Florida firm buys Fire Island’s largest hotel
    Florida firm buys Fire Island’s largest hotel
    From left: Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and 770 Broadway (Getty, Loominosity Z, CC BY-SA 2.0 - via Wikimedia Commons)
    Meta, Amazon bail on NYC office expansions
    Meta, Amazon bail on NYC office expansions
     40 Wall Street, Eric Trump, Jay Suites’ Juda Srour (40 Wall Street, Getty)
    Co-working firm gets 50K sf, low rent at Trump’s 40 Wall Street
    Co-working firm gets 50K sf, low rent at Trump’s 40 Wall Street
    Triple Five Group CEO Don Ghermezian and American Dream Mall in East Rutherford (RSM Design, Triple Five Group, Arkyan, CC BY-SA 3.0 - via Wikimedia Commons, iStock)
    Towns demand American Dream mall fork over $9M
    Towns demand American Dream mall fork over $9M
    Madison International Realty's Ehud Kupperman, 8801 Queens Boulevard in Elmhurst (Madison International Realty, Jim.henderson/Public domain/via Wikimedia Commons)
    Lidl takes 35K sf at Madison International’s Elmhurst mall
    Lidl takes 35K sf at Madison International’s Elmhurst mall
    Pyramid Management Group’s Stephen Congel and Crossgates Mall in Albany (Pyramid Management Group, Google Maps)
    Amazon paying rent, but mall landlord sues anyway
    Amazon paying rent, but mall landlord sues anyway
    Renaissance Properties’ Kenneth Fishel and 62 West 45th Street in Midtown (Getty, Loopnet)
    Investment sales roundup: Midtown office building trades for $1M loss
    Investment sales roundup: Midtown office building trades for $1M loss
    740 West End Avenue and Aya's Amir Shriki (JLL, LinkedIn)
    Aya buys UWS apartment building for $51M
    Aya buys UWS apartment building for $51M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.