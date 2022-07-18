Open Menu

Alexander Wang moving HQ to Howard Hughes’ Seaport building

Fashion brand hopes amenity-laden FiDi will entice employees back

New York /
Jul.July 18, 2022 05:18 PM
By Cailley LaPara | Research By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Howard Hughes Corporation CEO David R. O’Reilly, Alexander Wang and  the Fulton Market Building (Getty, Howard Hughes Corporation)

Howard Hughes Corporation CEO David R. O’Reilly, Alexander Wang and  the Fulton Market Building (Getty, Howard Hughes Corporation)

Lower Manhattan’s coastal living aesthetic is about to get even more luxurious: High-end fashion designer Alexander Wang is moving its global headquarters to South Street Seaport.

The Howard Hughes Corporation announced Monday that Alexander Wang signed a lease for 46,000 square feet in the Fulton Market Building.

The top-floor space at 1 Fulton Street will be constructed into “a single, expansive floor — one that is column-free, with a [29-foot] ceiling,” to serve as offices and a showroom for the designer, according to Howard Hughes’ press release.

Read more

Neither party disclosed the terms of the lease.

Alexander Wang will move from 386 Broadway in 2023 and become the Fulton Market Building’s anchor tenant.

Sean Black, CEO of BLACKre

Sean Black, CEO of BLACKre

“This was an HQ relocation that was years in the planning, making, and execution,” Sean Black, CEO of BLACKre, who represented Alexander Wang, said in a statement.

Howard Hughes said in a release that the deal is “a prime example of what we see as the future-proofing of downtown Manhattan,” because the space and neighborhood selection are designed to entice employees to come to the office.

With this move, Alexander Wang joins the ranks of employers using amenities as a carrot to draw largely homebound workers back.

The first floor of the building, now under construction, will be primarily occupied early next year by Lawn Club, an indoor-outdoor gaming venue.

Howard Hughes has been developing the historic Seaport neighborhood into a high-end commercial district that attracts big events and well-known restaurateurs. Most of the attention it has received in the area, though, was for getting approval from the Landmarks Preservation Commission and City Council for a mixed-use development at 250 Water Street




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Alexander Wanghoward hughes corporationSeaport

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The parking lot at 250 Water Street (New York Public Library)
    What’s next for a 50-year-old parking lot in NYC’s oldest neighborhood?
    What’s next for a 50-year-old parking lot in NYC’s oldest neighborhood?
    Gotham Organization Chairman Joel Picket with the proposed development at 130 Felix Street. (Getty, 130 Felix)
    These projects just beat the rezoning deadline
    These projects just beat the rezoning deadline
    The Howard Hughes Corporation CEO David O'Reilly (LinkedIn via David O'Reilly)
    Howard Hughes’ (slightly less) big Seaport project approved
    Howard Hughes’ (slightly less) big Seaport project approved
    A rendering of 250 Water Street and Howard Hughes Corporation CEO David O'Reilly (SOM; Getty; iStock)
    Howard Hughes’ Seaport project dealt major blow
    Howard Hughes’ Seaport project dealt major blow
    Howard Hughes’ Saul Scherl and a rendering of 250 Water Street (Getty, The Howard Hughes Corporation/SOM)
    Howard Hughes to launch review process for $1.4B Seaport tower
    Howard Hughes to launch review process for $1.4B Seaport tower
    Howard Hughes Corporation CEO Paul Layne with former CEO David Weinreb (Credit: Getty Images)
    As Howard Hughes tries to right ship, Seaport remains an albatross
    As Howard Hughes tries to right ship, Seaport remains an albatross
    Howard Hughes CEO David R. Weinreb and South Street Seaport (Credit: NYCgo)
    Amid talks of company sale, Howard Hughes lands $250M loan for Seaport project
    Amid talks of company sale, Howard Hughes lands $250M loan for Seaport project
    From left: CEO David Weinreb and Chairman Bill Ackman
    Developer Howard Hughes mulls sale amid continued financial uncertainty
    Developer Howard Hughes mulls sale amid continued financial uncertainty
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.