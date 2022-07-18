A condo at Related Companies’ 70 Vestry Street topped Manhattan’s luxury market last week.
Unit 6B was the priciest home to enter contract, asking $14.5 million. It was reportedly in negotiations before listing on July 6 and sold over the asking price, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report on residential properties in Manhattan asking $4 million or above.
The 3,000-square-foot condo has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, in addition to a 34-foot great room facing the Hudson River. The seller purchased the unit from the sponsor in 2018 for nearly $13 million.
The 14-story, 46-unit condo was designed by architect Robert A.M. Stern. Amenities include a fitness center, squash court and three pools — along with an 82-foot lap pool, residents have the choice of both hot and cold plunge pools.
The second priciest home to enter into contract was 9B at the Rudin Family and Global Holdings’ 155 West 11th Street, asking nearly $10 million. The condo was sold off market in the Greenwich Lane, a five-building complex with 193 units and five townhouses.
The apartment has over 2,000 square feet, including three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a terrace. The unit overlooks the building’s gardens, while the master bedroom faces south with city views. Amenities include a fitness center, a 25-meter swimming pool, golf simulator, garden, residents’ lounge and children’s playroom. The seller purchased the unit from the sponsor for $8.4 million in 2017.
Overall, 16 Manhattan homes priced at $4 million or more found buyers this week. Ten of the contracts were for condos and six were for co-ops.
The combined asking price for the homes was $99 million, with a median of $5 million. The units spent an average of 407 days on the market, with an average discount from original to last asking price of 3 percent.