Related’s 70 Vestry Street tops Manhattan luxury market

Unit 6B was week’s priciest contract after asking $14.5M

New York
Jul.July 18, 2022 02:45 PM
By Sasha Jones
Related's Jeff Blau and 70 Vestry Street (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty, Related)

A condo at Related Companies’ 70 Vestry Street topped Manhattan’s luxury market last week.

Unit 6B was the priciest home to enter contract, asking $14.5 million. It was reportedly in negotiations before listing on July 6 and sold over the asking price, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report on residential properties in Manhattan asking $4 million or above.

The 3,000-square-foot condo has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, in addition to a 34-foot great room facing the Hudson River. The seller purchased the unit from the sponsor in 2018 for nearly $13 million.

The 14-story, 46-unit condo was designed by architect Robert A.M. Stern. Amenities include a fitness center, squash court and three pools — along with an 82-foot lap pool, residents have the choice of both hot and cold plunge pools.

The second priciest home to enter into contract was 9B at ​​the Rudin Family and Global Holdings’ 155 West 11th Street, asking nearly $10 million. The condo was sold off market in the Greenwich Lane, a five-building complex with 193 units and five townhouses.

The apartment has over 2,000 square feet, including three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a terrace. The unit overlooks the building’s gardens, while the master bedroom faces south with city views. Amenities include a fitness center, a 25-meter swimming pool, golf simulator, garden, residents’ lounge and children’s playroom. The seller purchased the unit from the sponsor for $8.4 million in 2017.

Overall, 16 Manhattan homes priced at $4 million or more found buyers this week. ​​Ten of the contracts were for condos and six were for co-ops.

The combined asking price for the homes was $99 million, with a median of $5 million. The units spent an average of 407 days on the market, with an average discount from original to last asking price of 3 percent.




