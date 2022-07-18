Open Menu

So hot: Historic townhouses top BK luxury market again

Park Slope, Fort Greene homes were the most expensive to go into contract last week

New York /
Jul.July 18, 2022 06:00 PM
By Harrison Connery
From left: 343 Adelphi Street and 627 3rd Street

From left: 343 Adelphi Street and 627 3rd Street (Street Easy, Compass, Getty)

A historic townhouse topped the Brooklyn luxury market last week for the third week in a row. And for the second straight week, historic houses accounted for the two most expensive listings to go into contract.

Meanwhile, not a single Brooklyn condominium priced at $2 million or more went into contract last week. A slew of condos have gone up in Downtown Brooklyn in recent years and several are under construction.

The townhouse at 627 Third Street in Park Slope — on a park block, as they say in the neighborhood — was the priciest to find a buyer, according to Compass’ weekly report of homes in the borough asking $2 million or more. Built in 1910, the 4,250-square-foot house has seven bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The chef’s kitchen has custom cabinetry, marble and a rolling library ladder to reach the top cupboards. The primary suite’s ensuite bathroom has a freestanding tub, shower and double vanity.

At 20 feet wide, the house comes with a gated garden in the front, an outdoor patio in the back and a terrace on the second floor.

Read more

The second most expensive home signed for by a buyer last week was a townhouse at 343 Adelphi Street in Fort Greene asking $4.8 million. Built in 1859, the fully-renovated, 21-foot-wide home has six bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home is split into a two-bedroom rental on the ground floor and an owner’s triplex above.

A small deck off the kitchen leads to a back garden with a koi pond. The house has high ceilings, rebuilt mahogany inner doors and four wood-burning fireplaces with historic mantels.

Sixteen luxury Brooklyn homes went into contract last week — 13 townhouses and three co-ops — after 17 the week prior. The median asking price was $2.6 million and the average price per square foot was $1,150, a drop of more than $200 from the week prior.

The combined sales volume of the properties was $52 million, an average of $3.25 million per home. The homes spent on average 88 days on the market and did not receive an asking-price discount.




