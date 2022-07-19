Open Menu

Signature Bank to rein in real estate lending as deposits falter

Multifamily lender says it will cut loan growth by up to $6B in Q3 due to crypto crash, rising interest rates

New York /
Jul.July 19, 2022 02:45 PM
By Suzannah Cavanaugh
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Signature Bank's Joseph DePaolo, Crypto Crash

Signature Bank’s Joseph DePaolo (Getty)

Major multifamily lender Signature Bank reported record earnings in the second quarter, but said it will roll back in its commercial real estate lending in the coming months. The primary culprits: rising interest rates and plunging crypto markets.

At $339.2 million or $5.26 per share, Signature’s earnings jumped 58 percent from the same period last year as revenue surged 43 percent to $686.8 billion. But those figures masked underlying headwinds: Deposits declined after a cryptocurrency crash drove investors to pull funds from Signet, Signature’s blockchain-backed digital payments platform, while rising interest rates brought about a decline in non-interest-bearing income.

To maintain a healthy loan-to-deposit ratio, the bank said it would cut back on lending, including in commercial real estate, one of its largest sectors.

Signature will curtail loan growth to between $1 billion and $3 billion in the third quarter, down from the $4 billion to $7 billion it had initially projected, CEO Joseph DePaolo said on an earnings call Tuesday.

“Two areas we expect to slow or are focusing our intention to slow is commercial real estate and fund banking,” DePaola said.

The bank grew its overall lending portfolio to $72 billion, an increase of $5.6 billion or 8 percent from the previous quarter. As interest rates have risen, lending has driven steeper profits, and Signature said the majority of its lending portfolio is floating-rate debt, which is more sensitive to rate hikes in the near term.

But Signature also reported that deposits shrank to $104 billion in the quarter, about a $5 billion decline from the previous quarter. Fewer deposits mean less money to lend, and less growth to come. Signature’s stock was down about 8 percent in mid-day trading Tuesday.

DePaola noted that if the firm pulls in $10 billion in new deposits, it would use that money to fund new loans.

But Signature isn’t anticipating that type of growth. Despite holding a liquid loan-to-deposit ratio of 69 percent — the ideal range for banks is between 80 and 90 percent — the firm said it expects the macroeconomic “choppiness” that hampered deposits in the second quarter to continue.

In part, the collapse of crypto markets, which have hemorrhaged $2 trillion since November, drove that decline. Signet held about $29 billion, or 27 percent of Signature’s total deposits, as of March 2022, American Banker reported. The bank lost $2.4 billion in digital currency assets in the second quarter as crypto-sensitive customers withdrew funds.

“Clearly there are people leaving [the crypto] space, and therefore deposits are leaving,” said Chief Operating Officer Eric Howell, who added that the unpredictability of crypto would remain a pain point for digital banking.

As of July 19, the price of Bitcoin was down over 50 percent from the start of the year.

“The digital winter hasn’t quite gone away yet,” Howell said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes will likely deliver another blow to the firm’s non-interest-bearing deposits, about 40 percent of its holdings. If interest rates continue to spike, it’s likely that more investors will withdraw funds that aren’t reaping a higher rate of return and move them elsewhere.

In total, the bank lost $5.3 billion in non-interest-bearing deposits quarter over quarter, offset slightly by a small gain in interest-bearing liabilities.

“The rates have been increased by 75 basis points and couple that with the quantitative tightening, it’s unprecedented,” DePaolo said. “And it could make it tough on the deposits side, so we’re just being cautious.”

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstatelendingReal Estate Finance

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    With a cooling trade war, stocks perform well, including real estate. (Credit: iStock)
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    416 West 25th Street and Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    Jay and Stuart Podolsky with the Marcel in Gramercy at 201 East 24th Street (Getty, Google Maps)
    Controversial Podolsky brothers ink more city business
    Controversial Podolsky brothers ink more city business
    1724 5th Avenue (Loopnet, iStock)
    Foodmaker ups footprint by 200K sf at former Entenmann’s factory
    Foodmaker ups footprint by 200K sf at former Entenmann’s factory
    Hale and Hearty's Simon Jacobs and 111 Fulton Street (LinkedIn, Hale and Hearty, Getty, Streeteasy)
    No soup for you: Hale and Hearty appears to bite the dust
    No soup for you: Hale and Hearty appears to bite the dust
    Bowline Hospitality's Jeffrey Bloom 1 Ocean Walk (Bowline Hospitality Group, LoopNet)
    Florida firm buys Fire Island’s largest hotel
    Florida firm buys Fire Island’s largest hotel
    Empire State Realty's Tony Malkin with 60 East 42nd Street
    Fintech firm expands lease at ESRT’s One Grand Central
    Fintech firm expands lease at ESRT’s One Grand Central
    From left: Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and 770 Broadway (Getty, Loominosity Z, CC BY-SA 2.0 - via Wikimedia Commons)
    Meta, Amazon bail on NYC office expansions
    Meta, Amazon bail on NYC office expansions
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.