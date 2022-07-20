Open Menu

Domain, Vorea land $176M for 360-unit Gowanus project

Developers secured construction loan from Bank OZK in recently rezoned Brooklyn neighborhood

New York /
Jul.July 20, 2022 08:30 AM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Vorea Group’s Peter Papamichael and 404 and 420 Carroll Street (Vorea Group, Google Maps)

Vorea Group’s Peter Papamichael and 404 and 420 Carroll Street (Vorea Group, Google Maps)

Domain Companies and Vorea Group have secured construction financing to bring more than 300 apartments to Gowanus amid a wave of new development in the rezoned Brooklyn neighborhood.

The developers landed $176 million in financing from Bank OZK for their planned two-building, 360-unit apartment and retail development at 404 and 420 Carroll Street, according to city records.

Domain and Vorea closed on the financing just weeks after the lucrative 421a tax abatement expired on June 15. Developers were required to initiate some construction work prior to that deadline in order to qualify for the incentive, triggering a race among builders to get projects filed and foundations laid.

About 25 percent of the units will be set aside as affordable, according to a filing with the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development, which also indicated that the project is eligible for 421a.

Domain bought the adjacent sites along the Gowanus Canal for $47.5 million in 2018 from PMG. Domain and Vorea are among a number of developers seeking to benefit from the rezoning of Gowanus, where they plan a further 268 apartments at nearby 540 DeGraw Street.

Last year, the city rezoned an 82-block, mostly industrial area of the neighborhood, which officials estimated would encourage the construction of more than 8,500 new apartments, including 3,000 for low- and moderate-income New Yorkers.

Bank OZK, based in Little Rock, Arkansas, is among the more active construction lenders in the city in recent years. In February, it provided $800 million in financing for an Upper West Side condo project by Gary Barnett’s Extell Development.

Domain Companies and Vorea Group have frequently partnered in the past. Along with Bridge Investment Group and L+M Development Partners, the two companies are also developing a 500-unit mixed-use project in a Long Island City Opportunity Zone.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    421aBank OZKDomain CompaniesGowanusReal Estate FinanceVorea Group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    With a cooling trade war, stocks perform well, including real estate. (Credit: iStock)
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    416 West 25th Street and Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    Alex Sapir in front of 260 and 261 Madison Avenue (Getty Images, The Sapir Organization)
    Sapir faces ticking clock to refinance Madison Avenue office loan
    Sapir faces ticking clock to refinance Madison Avenue office loan
    Signature Bank's Joseph DePaolo, Crypto Crash
    Signature Bank to rein in real estate lending as deposits falter
    Signature Bank to rein in real estate lending as deposits falter
    Quadrum Global CEO Oleg Pavlov and 29 Huron Street in Greenpoint (Quadrum Global, Morris Adjmi Architects, Getty)
    UK developer lands $126M for Greenpoint luxury dev
    UK developer lands $126M for Greenpoint luxury dev
    L+M’s Ron Moelis and 180 Broome Street (L+M, City Realty, iStock)
    L+M accused of overcharging tenants at 421a building
    L+M accused of overcharging tenants at 421a building
    Tankhouse's Sam Alison-Mayne and Pilot Real Estate Group's Rob Rieger (Facades+, Steer For Student Athletes, iStock)
    Tankhouse grabs 421a-ready Gowanus development site
    Tankhouse grabs 421a-ready Gowanus development site
    314 Wilson Avenue in Bushwick, Pennrose Holdings' Mark Dambly (Pennrose Holdings, Hope Gardens)
    Pennrose, Acacia land $117M Freddie Mac loan in Bushwick
    Pennrose, Acacia land $117M Freddie Mac loan in Bushwick
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.