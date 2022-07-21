“My Unorthodox Life” star’s 70 Vestry PH renting for $125k

Reality TV fans have the opportunity to embrace an unorthodox living situation at the home of a Netflix star.

The penthouse apartment at Related Companies’ 70 Vestry Street is on the rental market for $125,000 per month, the New York Post reported. The home, which was once forecast as a record downtown deal, serves as a backdrop to Julia Haart, star of Netflix’s “My Unorthodox Life,” for parts of the upcoming second season.

The 16-room penthouse covers three floors and spans 10,000 square feet. There’s a private elevator, two chef’s kitchens, five bedrooms, five bathrooms and three powder rooms. Each floor also has a terrace, providing views of the Hudson River from Tribeca.

Italian telecom entrepreneur Silvio Scaglia was revealed as the buyer of the penthouse in 2018. Scaglia dropped $55 million for the unit, which had been listed for $65 million. Scaglia is the founder of Fastweb, a telecom company, as well as Babelgum, an internet television platform.

Scaglia is also serving in the role of estranged husband in his contentious separation from Haart, which came about after she was removed from her role as CEO of Elite World Group. Scaglia’s company, Freedom Holding, owns Elite World Group.

The two have been locked in a battle for both the company and the apartment. It’s not clear where Haart is planning to live when the apartment is rented.

In regards to Elite World Group, Haart claims she owns half the company after being given a share of the company by Scaglia. Scaglia won an interim decision in May, leading Haart to take her case to Manhattan Supreme Court, where she claimed to be owed hundreds of millions from her time with the company.

As for the apartment, Haart claims to own half of that too, which could create an uncomfortable situation for an incoming tenant. She recently fought with Scaglia over using the apartment for a Beto O’Rourke fundraiser.

The 14-story, 46-unit condo building at 70 Vestry Street was designed by Robert A.M. Stern. The building includes a fitness center, squash court and three pools. Celebrities with units at the building include Tom Brady and Lewis Hamilton.

A condo at the building last week topped Manhattan’s luxury market. Unit 6B entered into contract after asking for $14.5 million. It was reportedly in negotiations prior to being listed and sold over its asking price.

— Holden Walter-Warner