Open Menu

A “Wile E. Coyote moment” for CRE: Apartment deals at risk as interest rates spike

Commercial transactions slowing as financing tightens

New York /
Jul.July 22, 2022 02:06 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
MSCI Real Assets chief economist for real estate Jim Castello (Getty Images, MSCI Real Assets)

MSCI Real Assets chief economist for real estate Jim Castello (Getty Images, MSCI Real Assets)

The commercial real estate market is singing a sagging tune as rising rates drive investors loony.

Commercial transactions are slowing as interest rates spike, Bloomberg reported. The market slowdown is putting apartment and industrial deals at risk, with one economist comparing the period to an iconic cartoon character suddenly realizing the bottom is falling out.

“It almost feels like a Wile E. Coyote moment,” MSCI Real Assets chief economist for real estate Jim Costello told the outlet. “All the other signals tell you that there should be some sort of a change ahead — a drop in prices.”

That change is already showing. Green Street reported commercial property prices dropped 5 percent in the second quarter and may drop another 5 percent by the end of the year. Apartment prices fell 4 percent from May to June, while warehouse prices dropped 6 percent.

Those sectors are still proving to be jewels of the pandemic, when property values soared for the two stable markets — they’re just losing some of their shine. Industrial prices are 42 percent above pre-pandemic levels, according to Green Street, while multifamily prices are up 16 percent.

Read more

Commercial property transactions hit $375.8 billion in the first half, suggesting to some that the market hasn’t hit a wall yet. There was $809 billion in deals last year.

But that metric is considered a lagging indicator because it typically takes months for commercial deals to close.

A decline in commercial lending, brought on by the uncertainty of the invasion of Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s attempts to cut down inflation, is part of the threat to apartment deals. In February, the Mortgage Bankers Association projected more than $1 trillion in commercial real estate lending for the year.

More recently, the MBA projected only $733 billion, expecting the market to contract by 18 percent.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust executive Michael Comparato noted that multifamily assets are being repriced in real time.

“We’re seeing transactional volume fall off the cliffs as buyers and sellers find a new equilibrium given where interest rates are,” Comparato said to Bloomberg.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateIndustrial Real EstateMultifamily MarketReal Estate Finance

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    With a cooling trade war, stocks perform well, including real estate. (Credit: iStock)
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    Pinko founder Pietro Negra and 143 Spring Street (Pinko, Google Maps, Getty)
    Pinko sues Abercrombie & Fitch over pending loss of Soho store
    Pinko sues Abercrombie & Fitch over pending loss of Soho store
    Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    “Sucks, right?” Long Island landlord fined for fair housing violation
    “Sucks, right?” Long Island landlord fined for fair housing violation
    Alexandria Real Estate Equities' John Cunningham and 430 East 29th Street (Alexandria, LoopNet, Getty)
    Alexandria takes tenant bicoastal at Kips Bay life sciences center
    Alexandria takes tenant bicoastal at Kips Bay life sciences center
    Tesla's Elon Musk and 1350 Corporate Drive in Westbury (Mattone Investors, Getty)
    Tri-state deals: Tesla snaps up 50K sf for showroom, Albany hotel trades hands
    Tri-state deals: Tesla snaps up 50K sf for showroom, Albany hotel trades hands
    Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman (Getty)
    Blackstone has raised $24B for its latest real estate fund
    Blackstone has raised $24B for its latest real estate fund
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.