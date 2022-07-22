Open Menu

Avison Young’s Arthur Mirante, Mitti Liebersohn decamp to Savills

Veteran office leasing brokers will join new firm in August

New York /
Jul.July 22, 2022 03:02 PM
TRD Staff
Mitti Liebersohn and Arthur Mirante

Mitti Liebersohn and Arthur Mirante (Getty)

A pair of veteran New York City office leasing brokers are jumping from Avison Young to Savills.

After a decade at Avison Young, Arthur Mirante will head to Savills next month, Commercial Observer reported. Joining him will be Mitti Liebersohn, who Miranti brought to Avison Young from JLL in 2015.

Both men have been credited with establishing the Canadian-based Avison Young’s foothold in New York commercial leasing over the last decade. Mirante joined Avison and Young in 2012, the year it opened its first office in the city, after spending 40 years at Cushman & Wakefield, including 20 as CEO.

Three years later, Mirante tapped Liebersohn, who had also worked at Cushman, to oversee Avison Young’s New York City office.

In a statement, Avison Young said it was “grateful for their contributions to the establishment and growth of our New York and Tri-State operations.”

More recently, Liebersohn and Mirante in February represented Santander in its deal to sublease 160,000 square feet from WeWork at 437 Madison Avenue in Midtown.

Pat Ralph

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.