Open Menu

Former City Planning chief Anita Laremont to join Fried Frank

After waiting out one-year restriction, Laremont will lobby planners on major real estate projects

New York /
Jul.July 22, 2022 07:00 AM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Anita Laremont, Fried Frank, City Planning, politics

Anita Laremont (Getty, NYC/GOV)

After ending a nearly decade-long tenure at the City Planning department, Anita Laremont will soon be responsible for lobbying her former colleagues on some of the city’s biggest development projects.

Laremont will join the law firm Fried Frank’s land use and zoning group in September, a spokesperson for the firm told The Real Deal.

An eight-year City Planning veteran, Laremont was appointed chair of the City Planning Commission and director of the department last fall after her predecessor, Marisa Lago, left to join the Biden administration. Her promotion came at a critical juncture for the de Blasio administration, which at the time had just three months to get major rezonings in Gowanus and Soho across the finish line.

Laremont has since been succeeded by former City Council member Dan Garodnick, who was appointed to both roles by Mayor Eric Adams in January.

Read more

During her tenure at the department, Laremont worked on initiatives such as the city’s Mandatory Inclusionary Housing program, the East Midtown rezoning and the approval of JPMorgan’s Park Avenue headquarters.

Fried Frank chairman David Greenwald noted Laremont’s “commanding experience in crafting and managing development policy” and “great success in balancing increased density with neighborhood preservation.” Before joining City Planning, Laremont spent 16 years as general counsel at Empire State Development.

The law firm’s land use group has worked on projects including the Howard Hughes Corporation’s large mixed-use development near the South Street Seaport, RXR Realty and TF Cornerstone’s redevelopment of the Grand Hyatt hotel next to Grand Central Terminal and the aforementioned JPMorgan tower at 270 Park Avenue.

The firm is currently advising Vornado Realty Trust on its redevelopment plan for the area around Penn Station.

Laremont is subject to regulations that prevent ex-city employees from working with their former agency for a year after leaving their jobs. She also won’t be permitted to lobby on any matter she worked on while at City Planning.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Anita Laremontcity planningfried frankPolitics

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Jay and Stuart Podolsky with the Marcel in Gramercy at 201 East 24th Street (Getty, Google Maps)
    Controversial Podolsky brothers ink more city business
    Controversial Podolsky brothers ink more city business
    City skyline encircled by a measuring tape
    The great AMI debate: Are the critics clueless?
    The great AMI debate: Are the critics clueless?
    Councilmember Selvena Brooks-Powers with Beach 35th Street and Beach 50th Street (Google Maps, Council NYC, Getty)
    City Council approves Edgemere rezoning plan
    City Council approves Edgemere rezoning plan
    375 Pearl Street, NYC mayor Eric Adams and Sabey Corporation's Dave Sabey (Sabey Corporation, Getty Images, iStock, Jim.henderson/CC BY-SA 4.0/via Wikimedia Commons)
    Mayor has secret office at Sabey’s 375 Pearl Street: report
    Mayor has secret office at Sabey’s 375 Pearl Street: report
    Mayor Steven Fulop (Mayor Steven Fulop)
    Jersey City needs developers to make its inclusionary housing work
    Jersey City needs developers to make its inclusionary housing work
    L-R Governor Kathy Hochul, Scott Rechler, Jack Cayre, and Alex Adjmi (Getty, OSO NYC)
    These real estate execs gave Kathy Hochul the most cash
    These real estate execs gave Kathy Hochul the most cash
    From left: Cushman & Wakefield executive chairman Brett White; Donald Trump (Getty Images, Cushman & Wakefield, iStock)
    Cushman held in contempt in Trump property probe
    Cushman held in contempt in Trump property probe
    In housing-starved NYC, tens of thousands of affordable apartments sit empty
    In housing-starved NYC, tens of thousands of affordable apartments sit empty
    In housing-starved NYC, tens of thousands of affordable apartments sit empty
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.