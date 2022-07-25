Open Menu

It’s a hot townhouse summer for Brooklyn’s luxury market

Luxury condos missing from top contracts for third straight week: Compass

New York /
Jul.July 25, 2022 04:38 PM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
94 Park Place and 13 Cranberry Street in Brooklyn with Triplemint Broker Tyler Whitman (Triplemint, Streeteasy, Illustration by Priyanka Modi for The Real Deal with Getty)

94 Park Place and 13 Cranberry Street in Brooklyn with Triplemint Broker Tyler Whitman (Triplemint, Streeteasy, Illustration by Priyanka Modi for The Real Deal with Getty)

Two historic townhouses topped Brooklyn’s luxury market last week, marking the latest piece of the property type’s recent streak atop the borough’s signed contracts.

The most expensive property to enter contract last week was the townhouse at 13 Cranberry Street in Brooklyn Heights, with an asking price of $10 million, according to Compass’ weekly report of Brooklyn properties asking $2 million or more. The second most expensive property was the townhouse at 94 Park Place in Park Slope, with an asking price of $5 million.

It’s the third straight week townhouses accounted for the two most expensive listings to enter contract in the borough as luxury condo contracts appear to have evaporated in the summer heat.

Seven condos went into contract last week — up from none the week prior — but the nine most expensive properties to find buyers were all townhouses. That’s a departure from how things played out this spring.

Read more

The house at 13 Cranberry Street is 25 feet wide and spans 4,900 square feet, with three bedrooms and three full bathrooms. Built in 1829, the home has been renovated, but historic details like the original moldings, have been preserved.

Tyler Whitman, a broker with Triplemint and former “Million Dollar Listing New York” cast member held the listing.

Cranberry Street is no stranger to the top of the borough’s market. Comedian Amy Schumer late last month paid $12.5 million for the townhouse at 19 Cranberry Street, made famous by Cher in the 1987 film “Moonstruck.”

The house at 94 Park Place, built in 1899, is 19 feet wide and spans 3,350 square feet, with five bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

Twenty-three luxury properties entered contract last week in Brooklyn — 15 townhouses, seven condos and one co-op — up from 16 the week prior.

The median asking price was $2.8 million and the average price per square foot was $1,275. The total volume of the properties was $76.8 million. The average home sat on the market for 215 days and got a 3 percent discount, the highest since the first week of February.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrooklynResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Harry Macklowe with 737 Park Avenue
    Macklowe’s 737 Park Avenue lead Manhattan luxury contracts
    Macklowe’s 737 Park Avenue lead Manhattan luxury contracts
    Illustration of Astoria Park, Queens (Getty)
    TRD Pro: Ranking Queens’ top neighborhoods by average sale price
    TRD Pro: Ranking Queens’ top neighborhoods by average sale price
    Foreclosures in an uptick
    Foreclosures and mortgage delinquencies tick up in June
    Foreclosures and mortgage delinquencies tick up in June
    Moderna's Tracey Franklin and St. Regis Residences Boston (Getty, Moderna)
    Boston’s luxury boom comes courtesy of Moderna
    Boston’s luxury boom comes courtesy of Moderna
    99 Sudbury Road in Concord (Google Maps)
    Historic New England home to leave family after three centuries
    Historic New England home to leave family after three centuries
    Ricky Stenhouse Jr with 355 Pelham Lane
    NASCAR star revs up Charlotte housing market
    NASCAR star revs up Charlotte housing market
    Hamptons Luxury Estates' Yale Fishman with 63 Duck Pond Lane (Hamptons Luxury Estates, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Southampton spec mansion sells for $30M, 14% off initial ask
    Southampton spec mansion sells for $30M, 14% off initial ask
    Robert Mnuchin in front of 944 Fifth Avenue (Getty Images, Google Maps, iStock)
    Art dealer Mnuchin relists 5th Ave co-op with $1M discount
    Art dealer Mnuchin relists 5th Ave co-op with $1M discount
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.