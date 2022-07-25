Two historic townhouses topped Brooklyn’s luxury market last week, marking the latest piece of the property type’s recent streak atop the borough’s signed contracts.

The most expensive property to enter contract last week was the townhouse at 13 Cranberry Street in Brooklyn Heights, with an asking price of $10 million, according to Compass’ weekly report of Brooklyn properties asking $2 million or more. The second most expensive property was the townhouse at 94 Park Place in Park Slope, with an asking price of $5 million.

It’s the third straight week townhouses accounted for the two most expensive listings to enter contract in the borough as luxury condo contracts appear to have evaporated in the summer heat.

Seven condos went into contract last week — up from none the week prior — but the nine most expensive properties to find buyers were all townhouses. That’s a departure from how things played out this spring.

The house at 13 Cranberry Street is 25 feet wide and spans 4,900 square feet, with three bedrooms and three full bathrooms. Built in 1829, the home has been renovated, but historic details like the original moldings, have been preserved.

Tyler Whitman, a broker with Triplemint and former “Million Dollar Listing New York” cast member held the listing.

Cranberry Street is no stranger to the top of the borough’s market. Comedian Amy Schumer late last month paid $12.5 million for the townhouse at 19 Cranberry Street, made famous by Cher in the 1987 film “Moonstruck.”

The house at 94 Park Place, built in 1899, is 19 feet wide and spans 3,350 square feet, with five bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

Twenty-three luxury properties entered contract last week in Brooklyn — 15 townhouses, seven condos and one co-op — up from 16 the week prior.

The median asking price was $2.8 million and the average price per square foot was $1,275. The total volume of the properties was $76.8 million. The average home sat on the market for 215 days and got a 3 percent discount, the highest since the first week of February.