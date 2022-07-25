Open Menu

Summer slump: Manhattan’s 10 biggest loans shrivel

Biggest borrowers roped in just $630M, less than half of volume in previous month

New York /
Jul.July 25, 2022 08:00 AM
By Orion Jones
79 Fifth Ave, 165 East 66th Street, 555 West End Avenue (Google Maps, Hanley New York, 555westendave)

New York real estate is not known for small numbers, but June’s top loans tally was just that. Borrowers pulled in $630 million last month for their renovations, acquisitions and refinancings, less than half the total amount they did in May, and a far cry from the $4.5 billion the biggest borrowers pulled in June 2021.

Chalk it up to a slow summer, perhaps, or worse, the lingering uncertainty in commercial real estate set off by the spike in interest rates. Still, residential rental properties remained favorable candidates for financing.

Here’s a breakdown of the 10 biggest real estate loans recorded in June.

Family matters | $240 million

Albert Kalimian received $240 million from Citi, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase to buy a 75 percent stake in 79 Fifth Avenue, a 270,000-square-foot office building in Flatiron, for $277 million. As part of the deal, Kalimian picked up a 25 percent stake in the property from Eagle Point Properties. The remaining 50 percent stake came his way from inside the Kalimian family.

Haruvi maneuver | $183 million

Peter Hungerford’s PH Realty received $183 million from Rialto Capital to acquire a dozen residential buildings, which belonged to the Haruvi family, for $139 million. Located mostly on the Upper West Side, the 27 residential buildings span 330,000 square feet. Abe Haruvi battled his brother and co-owner Arthur in court for years over the properties.

CIM city | $94 million

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance provided $94 million in debt at CIM Group’s luxury rental building on 165 East 66th Street, at the corner of Third Avenue in Lenox Hill. The loan was part of a $137 million refinancing package, where PIMCO holds the remainder of the debt. Called the Hanley, CIM bought the property for $200 million in 2019. A two-bed, two-bath apartment on the ninth floor lists for $11,450.

From China with liquidity | $22 million

CL Investment Group received $22 million for a condo inventory loan from Bank of China at 555 West End Avenue, a 13-unit condo conversion on the Upper West Side with six unsold units and a $50 million sellout price (down from an original $160 million). Cary Tamarkin partnered with CL Investment on the project. The penthouse is listed for just under $5,000 per square foot. The loan refinances prior debt held by Bank of China.

Co-op coffers | $20 million

A co-op at 650 Park Avenue in Lenox Hill received $20 million from Valley National Bank. The 59-year-old, 21-story building has 94 apartments and is managed by Douglas Elliman Property Management.

Read more

Going up | $16 million

Steven Miller’s SSM Realty secured $15.7 million from Berkadia at 225 East 26th Street, an 89-unit rental building in Kips Bay. The building is replacing its elevator, among other renovations, according to the Department of Buildings. A two-bedroom apartment recently rented for $6,000 per month and a studio rented for $3,000, according to StreetEasy.

Roof and restoration | $14 million

Meringoff Properties received a $14.3 million loan from Aareal Capital for its office building at 462 Broadway, also known as 24 Crosby Street. At 165,000 square feet, it’s the largest cast-iron structure in Soho, according to PBDW Architects. Built in 1880, the firm fully restored the building after Meringoff secured a $79 million loan from Aareal in 2016. Meringoff also recently filed permit applications to build a roof terrace. Notable tenants include digital advertiser DoubleVerify and the International Culinary Center.

Multifamily move | $14 million

M&T Bank, which recently forecast a decline in its multifamily lending, assumed over $14.2 million in debt on the Village Landmark building, a 53-unit rental asset at 259 West 10th Street in the West Village. This debt was originated by People’s United Bank, which was acquired by M&T this year. The Kalimian family and Eagle Point Properties own the 53-unit rental building. It spans 51,000 square feet. Entities controlled by Eagle Point Properties bought a 75 percent stake in the property from the Kalimian family for $31.5 million. The building also has an address of 697 Greenwich Street. A two-bed, two-bath unit is listed at $9,100 per month.

Levered Levy | $14 million

Signature Bank, which also said it plans to curb commercial loans, lent $13.5 million to Levy Group for its $18.7 million purchase of the residential portion of 1286 First Avenue that features in Lenox Hill. Slate Property Group was the seller.

Rental refi | $13 million

Ded Gjonaj received $12.9 million from Peapack-Gladstone Bank to refinance 208 West 151st Street, a 121-unit rental building in Central Harlem. The loan includes $4.5 million in new funds, and retires debt from Sterling National Bank as lender.




