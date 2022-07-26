Open Menu

UES mansion busted for short-term rental listings sells for $27M

Couple fined $8K in 2015 over listing mansion for $500 a night

New York /
Jul.July 26, 2022 04:45 PM
By Harrison Connery
Claudio and Julia Guazzoni de Zanetti in front of 10 East 76th Street (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images, Corcoran)

An Upper East Side mansion previously caught up in a short-term rental scandal found someone interested in the long run for $27 million.

Claudio Guazzoni dei Zanett, founder and CEO of an eponymous IT consulting firm, and his wife Julia sold the 12,000-square-foot home at 10 East 76th Street for $3 million below the listing price, according to property records.

The couple made headlines in 2015, when they were fined $8,000 for illegally listing the Manhattan mansion as a short-term rental. The home — located just three blocks from former Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s townhouse — was listed on VRBO and HomeAway for $500 a night.

The buyer was shielded behind a limited liability company.

Serhant’s Loy Carlos was the listing broker and marketed the house off-market for a year before making the listing public last September. Carlos declined to comment on the deal, citing a non-disclosure agreement.

Read more

The 22-foot-wide multi-family townhouse is the tallest on the block and has 2,300 square feet of outdoor space. It can be reconfigured into a single-family home, though it’s unclear if the buyers plan to do so.

The home topped the Manhattan luxury contracts list when it came off the market in late April.

The Zanettis’ run-in with city policies is not the only time a resident has made headlines: in 1902 a respectable socialite had to “step out of the city” until his friends recovered from the shock of finding out he had secretly married the homeowner, a widow whose deceased husband forbade her to remarry in his will, according to the Daytonian in Manhattan, citing a contemporary report from The Evening World.




