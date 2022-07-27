Open Menu

Lonicera scores $134M loan for DoBro tower

Developer plotting 314-unit project at 15 Hanover Place

New York /
Jul.July 27, 2022 11:22 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
15 Hanover Place in Downtown Brooklyn (Lonicera Partners, Getty)

15 Hanover Place in Downtown Brooklyn (Lonicera Partners, Getty)

Lonicera Partners has landed construction financing for a Downtown Brooklyn project, set to be one of the last developments of the 421a era.

The developer scored a $134 million loan for the mixed-use project at 15 Hanover Place, the Commercial Observer reported. City National Bank and Santander provided the debt, which was arranged by a Cushman & Wakefield team including Gideon Gil and Zachary Kraft.

Gil told the outlet this would be one of the last assets developed under the 421a tax program, which expired last month.

Lonicera’s project calls for 314 units across 295,000 square feet. The 34-story tower would include 9,000 square feet of commercial space. Because of 421a, 95 of the building’s apartments will be affordable.

Fogarty Finger is the architect on the project, which will include a 63-car parking garage. A terrace is planned for the roof of the building, while the cellar is set to feature a fitness room, game room, yoga studio and kid’s room.

Lonicera purchased one of the five relevant tax lots for the project last July for $12.8 million.

Read more

The development site has controversy in its past, dating back to a 2016 lawsuit investor Abraham Leifer filed against the Liberman Group after the owner terminated a contract to sell the site for $44 million. Leifer was trying to develop a $70 million assemblage in the area.

Santander and City National Bank have worked with Lonicera in the past. In 2019, Lonicera landed $70 million for its nearby project at 308 Livingston Street. The loan served as construction and acquisition debt for the 160-unit project.

Founded in 2010, Lonicera has been making recent residential ripples in Downtown Brooklyn. At the beginning of the year, the developer filed plans for a 290-unit, mixed-use building at 55 Willoughby Street. The plans call for a 38-story tower with 223,000 square feet of residential space and 4,500 square feet for commercial use.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrooklynDevelopmentDowntown BrooklynReal Estate Finance

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    With a cooling trade war, stocks perform well, including real estate. (Credit: iStock)
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    416 West 25th Street and Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    From left: Sterling Equities' Fred Wilpon, Mayor of New York City Eric Adams, Related Companies' Stephen Ross, NYCFC's star Maxi Moralez (Getty Images)
    Queens soccer stadium headed for Sterling Equities, Related land: report
    Queens soccer stadium headed for Sterling Equities, Related land: report
    1020-1026 Third Ave, ﻿1031-1049 Westchester Avenue and ﻿Vanbarton Group's ﻿Gary Tischler (JLL, Google Maps, Vanbarton Group)
    Kahen buys trio of Lenox Hill buildings for $34M in another busy week of i-sales
    Kahen buys trio of Lenox Hill buildings for $34M in another busy week of i-sales
    (Getty)
    CMBS volume plunges 29% in second quarter
    CMBS volume plunges 29% in second quarter
    NY governor Kathy Hochul and 550 West 20th Street (Getty, Google Maps)
    State raises shuttered Chelsea jail for supportive housing redevelopment
    State raises shuttered Chelsea jail for supportive housing redevelopment
    CSC Coliving co-founder Sal Smeke and the shuttered Hudson Hotel at 356 West 58th Street (CSC Coliving, LoopNet, Getty Images)
    Co-living firm to embark on Hudson Hotel redevelopment
    Co-living firm to embark on Hudson Hotel redevelopment
    IPG's Andrew Chung with rendering 23-30 Borden Avenue (Innovo Property Group)
    Andrew Chung lands major refi for LIC last-mile project
    Andrew Chung lands major refi for LIC last-mile project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.