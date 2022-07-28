Puck Penthouse hits the market, asking $35M

A penthouse atop Jared Kushner–developed Puck Penthouses is on the market again.

Penthouse IV at 293 Lafayette Street in Nolita has been listed for $35 million. With 6,000 square feet of indoor space and 2,000 square feet outside, the unit offers 12 rooms, four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.

It is one of six penthouses in the Puck Building, designed in a Romanesque Revival style by Albert Wagner in 1885.

Penthouse V was listed in September by Jared’s brother Joshua Kushner and his wife, supermodel Karlie Kloss, for $23.5 million. The couple bought the duplex for $18 million in 2019.

In 2016, Penthouse IV was listed by Town Residential, also for $35 million. Early that year, it was on the market as an $85,000-per-month rental. And in 2014, it was offered for $27.5 million by Douglas Elliman.

Now, Dana Power of Corcoran has the listing. Power did not respond to requests for comment.

The unit features a 40-foot gallery with custom art lighting, a great room with floor-to-ceiling windows and steel gas fireplace. The wraparound terrace has a hot tub, fountain, 55-inch outdoor television and a willow pergola.

In 2017, Penthouse III was made available for rent and was snapped up after asking $57,000 a month. The unit was previously listed for sale at $20 million.