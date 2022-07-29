Open Menu

Four corporate landlords used “abusive tactics” in pandemic evictions: House committee

Pretium, Invitation, Ventron and Seigel eyed over filings amid CDC moratorium

National /
Jul.July 29, 2022 10:42 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
United States Representative James Clyburn (Getty Images)

United States Representative James Clyburn (Getty Images)

Four corporate landlords were willing to go to extreme lengths to move against delinquent tenants despite the CDC’s eviction moratorium, according to an investigation by a House subcommittee.

Pretium Partners, Invitation Homes, Ventron Management and the Siegel Group filed close to 15,000 evictions during the first 16 months of the moratorium, according to a report by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. The figure identified by the investigation is almost triple the amount lawmakers previously suspected.

“While the abusive eviction practices documented in this report would be condemnable under any circumstances, they are unconscionable during a once-in-a-century economic and public health crisis,” said subcommittee chair Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina.

The numbers are bigger than expected, but the alleged conduct of some landlords may be as shocking. According to the report, one Siegel executive directed employees to harass and lie to tenants, including deploying apartment managers in San Antonio to child protective services to force a tenant from her unit.

Despite federal moratoriums, these landlords moved quickly to file evictions, according to the investigation. More than 90 percent of Ventron’s eviction filings came after only one month of missed rent. Ventron and Pretium filed many actions over as little as $500 of missed rent.

Read more

Findings from the report were passed on to various agencies for a closer look. Invitation Homes and Siegel were referred to the Federal Trade Commission, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Fannie Mae. Both companies didn’t maintain complete eviction records, meaning the number of filings identified by the panel could be an undercount.

The entire report was referred to both the FTC and CFPB.

Invitation Homes CEO Dallas Tanner said in a July 28 earnings call the report didn’t find anything “unlawful” about the company’s conduct, Bloomberg reported. A Pretium spokesperson also brushed off the report in a statement to the outlet.

The investigation’s findings are just the latest issue facing Invitation Homes. The single-family rental landlord has been accused of skipping permits and facilitating poor repair work, sticking tenants with unpleasant problems. The $23 billion company owns 80,000 homes across the country.

Single-family rentals surged during the pandemic as tenants looked for more space without the commitment and financing involved in buying a home.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateEvictionsInvitation HomesMoratoriumPolitics

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Oceanwide's Lu Zhiqiang, Greenland's Hu Gang, and Vanke Group's Zhu Jiusheng
    China’s debt cataclysm reaches American shores
    China’s debt cataclysm reaches American shores
    43 East 53rd Street with ZG Capital Partners’ James Tamborlane and Bobby Zar (Google Maps, LinkedIn)
    Bobby Zar buys Midtown office building for 15% less than 2015 price
    Bobby Zar buys Midtown office building for 15% less than 2015 price
    Empire State Realty Trust's Tony Malkin with 1400 Broadway
    Burlington grows bigger at ESRT’s 1400 Broadway
    Burlington grows bigger at ESRT’s 1400 Broadway
    Innovo’s Andrew Chung with 28-90 Review Avenue (28-90 Review Avenue)
    Andrew Chung’s Innovo plans ambitious warehouse in Sunnyside
    Andrew Chung’s Innovo plans ambitious warehouse in Sunnyside
    Senator Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty)
    Manchin-Schumer deal closes real estate tax loophole
    Manchin-Schumer deal closes real estate tax loophole
    VC giant Sequoia coming to RAL’s Union Square property
    VC giant Sequoia coming to RAL’s Union Square property
    VC giant Sequoia coming to RAL’s Union Square property
    Empire State Realty Trust’s Tony Malkin and Shanae Ursini with 501 Seventh Avenue
    Trading trains: Security firm jumps from Grand Central to Penn
    Trading trains: Security firm jumps from Grand Central to Penn
    Harbor Group International's Richard Litton with 500 Town Green Drive (Avalon Communities, Harbor Group International, Getty)
    Harbor, Azure buy Westchester community
    Harbor, Azure buy Westchester community
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.