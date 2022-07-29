Open Menu

Hudson Square townhouse trades to fashion CEO in neighborhood record

NYC’s market for turnkey townhouses remains strong

New York /
Jul.July 29, 2022 08:00 AM
By Harrison Connery
Ben Lovett and Molly Howard with 27 Vandam Street (Getty, La Ligne, StreetEasy)

A 180-year-old townhouse in the Charlton-King-Vandam Historic District, a small sub-neighborhood between Hudson Square and Soho, has sold for a record price.

Molly Howard, CEO of fashion brand La Ligne, paid $14.8 million for a 5,100-square-foot, five-bedroom home on Vandam Street, property records show. That’s just below the $14.9 million asking price and almost $1 million higher than the neighborhood’s previous record, a home that sold for $14 million in January.

The townhouse market has been strong this year for recently renovated, turnkey properties. Historic townhouses have come to dominate the Brooklyn luxury market this summer and in May a passive house in Fort Greene went into contract for a neighborhood record price.

Read more

The house on Vandam Street has 1,200 square feet of outdoor space. The garden level has a wet bar and fireplace in the living room. The primary suite, which takes up the entire third floor, has a terrace.

27 Vandam Street (StreetEasy)

The house, built in 1823, stands on the former Richmond Hill estate, from where George Washington oversaw parts of the Revolutionary War and John Adams later resided.

Listing agents Rachel Glazer and Cassie Glover of Compass previously said they considered shopping the property off-market before deciding to list it to benefit from the end of the spring season.

Howard shares a daughter with boyfriend Ben Lovett, a founding member of the band Mumford & Sons. He’s the second musician with ties to the British folk rock band to lay down roots in downtown Manhattan after former banjoist Winston Marshall bought a $3.2 million, three-bedroom co-op in 2015 at 237 Lafayette Street in Nolita.




