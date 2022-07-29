Open Menu

NYC evictions “tsunami” is more like a trickle

Numbers edging up, but still well below pre-pandemic level

New York /
Jul.July 29, 2022 12:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Getty)

(Getty)

Evictions in New York City are ticking up since a statewide moratorium expired Jan. 15, but they’re coming in drips, rather than the downpour many predicted.

This year, in a city with nearly 2.2 million rentals, marshals had executed only 1,527 residential evictions through the third week of July, according to City Limits. That’s as many as they did every four and a half weeks in 2019.

(City Limits)

(City Limits)

Nativ Winiarsky (Kucker Marino Winiarsky & Bittens, LLP)

Nativ Winiarsky (Kucker Marino Winiarsky & Bittens, LLP)

Landlord attorney Nativ Winiarsky told City Limits that evictions this year have been “infinitesimal” and “reflect the fact that landlords are still facing a very difficult time recovering units from tenants who have defaulted on their rental obligations.”

The data comes from the Department of Investigation, which sometimes has a lag because it counts on reporting from marshals.

Tenant advocates warned repeatedly that an “eviction tsunami” would occur as soon as state and federal moratoriums no longer prevented landlords from moving nonpaying tenants out, as they did for nearly the first two years of the pandemic.

But since evictions resumed, tenants have been insulated by a number of safeguards. The state’s rental assistance program prohibits evictions for a year for most tenants approved for aid and also protects tenants whose applications are pending, which can drag on indefinitely. The program has run out of funds but new applicants are still shielded from eviction.

Also, judges have been postponing eviction proceedings in cases where tenants don’t have a lawyer, which is common since the City Council and de Blasio administration expanded free legal services for tenants without ensuring there were enough lawyers to provide them.

Those evictions have trended upwards since January, when the eviction moratorium lapsed in the middle of the month. Only 103 legal evictions were reported in January. There were 315 in June and 214 in the first three weeks of July; those numbers could be revised upward.

Read more

The number of eviction filings is starting to rise as well, but is also not close to pre-pandemic levels. There have been more than 54,000 fillings this year. In 2019, there were 180,000. Most filings do not result in evictions; in many, tenants settle the case or move out before being evicted.

There have been roughly 1,700 evictions in the city since the pandemic began in early 2020. There were about 10 times as many in 2019 alone.

Evictions are expected to keep trending up, though. Rents are continuing to rise, and the statewide “good cause eviction” bill did not pass this year in Albany.

Justin La Mort (LinkedIn)

Justin La Mort (LinkedIn)

“Instead of seeing one tsunami, you’re seeing a large rolling wave, and the tide is rising,” Justin La Mort, a supervising attorney with the organization Mobilization for Justice, told City Limits.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateEvictionsRental Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    75 Prince Street, Goodspace's Chris DeCrosta, CBRE's Andrew Turf (Goodspace, CBRE, Getty, Streeteasy)
    Celeb-loved footwear brand APL opening Soho store
    Celeb-loved footwear brand APL opening Soho store
    Verco Properties' John Verni with 227-239 Harrison Avenue (Twitter, Google Maps)
    Tri-state deals: NJ industrial portfolio sale, multifamily deal in Westchester
    Tri-state deals: NJ industrial portfolio sale, multifamily deal in Westchester
    United States Representative James Clyburn (Getty Images)
    Four corporate landlords used “abusive tactics” in pandemic evictions: House committee
    Four corporate landlords used “abusive tactics” in pandemic evictions: House committee
    From left: Oceanwide's Lu Zhiqiang, Greenland's Hu Gang, and Vanke Group's Zhu Jiusheng
    China’s debt cataclysm threatens US real estate projects
    China’s debt cataclysm threatens US real estate projects
    43 East 53rd Street with ZG Capital Partners’ James Tamborlane and Bobby Zar (Google Maps, LinkedIn)
    Bobby Zar buys Midtown office building for 15% less than 2015 price
    Bobby Zar buys Midtown office building for 15% less than 2015 price
    Empire State Realty Trust's Tony Malkin with 1400 Broadway
    Burlington grows bigger at ESRT’s 1400 Broadway
    Burlington grows bigger at ESRT’s 1400 Broadway
    Innovo’s Andrew Chung with 28-90 Review Avenue (28-90 Review Avenue)
    Andrew Chung’s Innovo plans ambitious warehouse in Sunnyside
    Andrew Chung’s Innovo plans ambitious warehouse in Sunnyside
    VC giant Sequoia coming to RAL’s Union Square property
    VC giant Sequoia coming to RAL’s Union Square property
    VC giant Sequoia coming to RAL’s Union Square property
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.