Open Menu

Show goes on: Nederlander buys another San Remo co-op unit

Broadway landlord’s purchase joins three-bedroom unit in building

New York /
Jul.July 29, 2022 03:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
James L. Nederlander with 145-146 Central Park West

James L. Nederlander with 145-146 Central Park West (Getty, Loopnet)

James L. Nederlander is charting “A Strange Loop” through the San Remo.

The leader of the Nederlander Organization purchased a unit at the Upper West Side building for $4.1 million, Crain’s reported. The transaction occurred off-market, so details of the unit No. 11EE are limited. The seller was a Westchester-based family trust.

This is not the Broadway owner and producer’s first overture at the famed 145-146 Central Park West. Nederlander already owns a three-bedroom apartment at the building, No. 12E, which he bought more than a decade ago for $13.5 million. That apartment includes a library, formal dining room and three staff rooms.

Nederlander also previously owned No. 7A.

His family-owned firm is one of Broadway’s biggest landlords, along with the Shubert Organization and Jujamcyn Theaters. The company owns nine Broadway theaters, including the Brooks-Atkinson, the Lunt-Fontanne, along with theaters in Chicago, Los Angeles and London.

It’s been a challenging few years for the firm. The pandemic decimated the theater industry, shutting down productions and limiting capacity when they finally returned.

Read more

Family patriarch James M. Nederlander died in 2016. The elder Nederlander quit school and started working at the company founded by his own father in 1939, before eventually taking over the company in 1965.

Last year, relatives of the late Broadway legend put his estate’s full-floor condo at 838 Fifth Avenue on the auction block. It eventually sold for $11 million to California real estate investors, according to Mansion Global.

The luxury 27-story, two-tower San Remo has been home to some of the biggest celebrities in the world, including Steve Martin, Bono and Bruce Willis.

Last year, disgraced producer Scott Rudin sold his unit at the building to Sparknotes founder Dan Weiss and his wife, literary agent Amy Berkower, for $13.1 million. Rudin has been a resident of the building since at least the 1990s.

Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    co-opsResidential Real Estatesan remoupper west side

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Vincent Guadagnino and 570 Broome Street (Getty Images, 570 Broome)
    “Jersey Shore” star Vinny buys in Hudson Square
    “Jersey Shore” star Vinny buys in Hudson Square
    Ben Lovett and Molly Howard with 27 Vandam Street (Getty, La Ligne, StreetEasy)
    Hudson Square townhouse trades to fashion CEO in neighborhood record
    Hudson Square townhouse trades to fashion CEO in neighborhood record
    277 Fifth Avenue, Serhant's Ryan Serhant and Maggie Wu (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Serhant, Getty Images, The Penthouses at 277 Fifth Ave)
    Serhant bumps Corcoran from NoMad penthouse sales
    Serhant bumps Corcoran from NoMad penthouse sales
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Long Island, Hamptons sales slow and listings tick up
    Long Island, Hamptons sales slow and listings tick up
    Puck Building at 293 Lafayette Street (Kushner)
    Penthouse at Kushner’s Puck asks $35M
    Penthouse at Kushner’s Puck asks $35M
    (Getty/Illustration by The Real Deal)
    TRD Pro: Bronx neighborhoods ranked by average home sale price
    TRD Pro: Bronx neighborhoods ranked by average home sale price
    (Getty)
    Priced-out buyers trigger drop in pending home sales
    Priced-out buyers trigger drop in pending home sales
    AG Merrick Garland (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty))
    DOJ snares Berkshire Hathaway-owned lender for historic redlining settlement
    DOJ snares Berkshire Hathaway-owned lender for historic redlining settlement
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.