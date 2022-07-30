Open Menu

Historic Bed-Stuy mansion bites the dust

Jacob Dangler House demolished despite Ed Norton’s activism

National Weekend Edition /
Jul.July 30, 2022 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Edward Norton and 441 Willoughby Avenue in Bed-Stuy Brooklyn (Google Maps, Twitter via EdwardNorton, Illustration by The Real Deal)

Edward Norton and 441 Willoughby Avenue in Bed-Stuy Brooklyn (Google Maps, Twitter via EdwardNorton, Illustration by The Real Deal)

Even actor Edward Norton’s charm wasn’t enough to save a historic Brooklyn mansion from destruction.

Demolition work recently started on the famed Jacob Dangler House at 441 Willoughby Avenue in Bed-Study, Brownstoner reported. The Department of Buildings issued a permit for full demolition of the property and videos quickly popped up on social media showing it crumbling piece by piece.

Several public officials made a last-ditch effort to get a stop work order issued at the site. An inspector from the DOB checked out the site and then departed as demolition continued.

Norton joined others in making a big push to save the 120-year-old mansion. Norton was among those calling for the city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission to step in and save the property.

Momentum toward that resolution appeared to build after a July 12 hearing. But the LPC didn’t bring the issue back for a vote, despite a push to do so quickly after the hearing.

An organizer of the landmark effort told the publication it was “gut-wrenching to see the work happening and as predicted, so unsafely and without any warning.”

Not everyone was on board with landmarking the property. The mansion’s owners were opposed because they needed to cover debt exacerbated by their inability to rent it during the pandemic.

The French Gothic mansion dates back to the start of the 20th century, when it was built for meat packer Jacob Dangler. The property went on to serve as a clubhouse for the Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, a masonic organization.

A seven-story, 44-unit condo building will probably replace it. Developer Tomer Erlich was chosen to develop the property because he agreed to include affordable housing and a community facility on the site.

Read more

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Bed-StuyDevelopmentLandmarks Preservation Commission

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Strand Bookstore and store owner Nancy Bass Wyden (Credit: Getty Images)
    Over owner’s protests, city landmarks Strand bookstore
    Over owner’s protests, city landmarks Strand bookstore
    Revamped design for 550 Madison receives Landmarks’ approval
    Revamped design for 550 Madison receives Landmarks’ approval
    Revamped design for 550 Madison receives Landmarks’ approval
    The Top 10 preservation fights of 2018
    The Top 10 preservation fights of 2018
    The Top 10 preservation fights of 2018
    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman along with a rendering of the Mirror Line in Saudi Arabia (Getty Images, NEOM)
    A 75-mile skyscraper is planned in Saudi Arabia
    A 75-mile skyscraper is planned in Saudi Arabia
    Oceanwide Holding’s Lu Zhiqiang and renderings of 80 South Street (LinkedIn, ATCHAIN)
    Mystery buyer pays just $169M for site of Oceanwide’s distressed supertall
    Mystery buyer pays just $169M for site of Oceanwide’s distressed supertall
    A photo illustration of the Broadway Spanish Baptist Church (Google Maps, Getty Images)
    Harlem church seeks state approval for redevelopment plans
    Harlem church seeks state approval for redevelopment plans
    From left: Oceanwide's Lu Zhiqiang, Greenland's Hu Gang, and Vanke Group's Zhu Jiusheng
    China’s debt cataclysm threatens US real estate projects
    China’s debt cataclysm threatens US real estate projects
    Accurate Builders' Jack Klugman (Accurate, Getty, City Square)
    Newark slaps wage mandate on resi megaproject
    Newark slaps wage mandate on resi megaproject
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.