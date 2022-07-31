Open Menu

Yakety-yak: Survivalist compound, complete with herd, asks $30M

A 312-acre ranch fit for the wannabe yak owner

National Weekend Edition /
Jul.July 31, 2022 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)

(Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)

In the market for 85 yaks? A seller in New Mexico has the perfect place for you.

A 312-acre ranch in New Mexico that comes with its own yak herd hit the market recently for $30 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. Owner Howard Mintz, a retired real estate developer who also ran a seismic construction company in San Francisco, spent more than 20 years designing and building the home to be entirely self-sufficient.

Built of reinforced concrete, the home has a solar energy system, multiple backup generators, a year’s worth of propane and its own water supply. The yaks roam the land, which includes a large barn, horse facility with an arena for indoor riding, hay shed, koi pond and guesthouse.

“If all hell breaks loose, you can come here and you’ll be OK,” Mintz told the publication.

The main house, which spans about 4,000 square feet, is only about 85 percent complete. Mintz has spent “tens of millions of dollars” on construction and about $1 million on tools and equipment.

He even flew in contractors from Europe to install roof cladding made of zinc, but has had issues with contractors staying.

“I fired over 80 people,” he said, noting that he eventually found some talented local workers, some of whom have now been with him for more than two decades. “This is New Mexico and things are pretty loose.”

Keller Williams’ Claudia Mardel and Pam Sawyer have the listing.

The compound is the most expensive residential property for sale in New Mexico, topping a ranch formerly owned by sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein that was first listed for $27.5 million, according to the Journal, which cited Zillow. Epstein’s estate recently cut the price of the property to $21.5 million.

Read more

— Isabella Farr




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Luxury Real EstateNew MexicoRanch

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    277 Fifth Avenue, Serhant's Ryan Serhant and Maggie Wu (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Serhant, Getty Images, The Penthouses at 277 Fifth Ave)
    Serhant bumps Corcoran from NoMad penthouse sales
    Serhant bumps Corcoran from NoMad penthouse sales
    Ziegler Farm in Darien, CT with Leslie McElwreath of Sotheby’s International Realty (Leslie McElwreath, Illustration by The Real Deal)
    Deja view: Another huge waterfront parcel in Connecticut for sale
    Deja view: Another huge waterfront parcel in Connecticut for sale
    Compass’ Christopher Covert and 1730 Meadow Lane in Southampton (Compass, Getty)
    Double-dune Southampton estate hits market for $46M
    Double-dune Southampton estate hits market for $46M
    Harry Macklowe with 737 Park Avenue
    Macklowe’s 737 Park leads Manhattan luxury contracts
    Macklowe’s 737 Park leads Manhattan luxury contracts
    Hamptons Luxury Estates' Yale Fishman with 63 Duck Pond Lane (Hamptons Luxury Estates, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Southampton spec mansion sells for $30M, 14% off initial ask
    Southampton spec mansion sells for $30M, 14% off initial ask
    Robert Mnuchin in front of 944 Fifth Avenue (Getty Images, Google Maps, iStock)
    Art dealer Mnuchin relists 5th Ave co-op with $1M discount
    Art dealer Mnuchin relists 5th Ave co-op with $1M discount
    Jeff Sutton and 2088 East 3rd Street in Gravesend (Google Maps)
    Jeff Sutton buys Gravesend home from Chera family for $14M
    Jeff Sutton buys Gravesend home from Chera family for $14M
    Roger Hertog with the Rose Hill Compound (Getty, Bespoke Real Estate)
    Rose Hill Compound in Water Mill hits market at $65M
    Rose Hill Compound in Water Mill hits market at $65M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.